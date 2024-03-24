PICS: Did Shraddha Kapoor confirm relationship with Rahul Mody? Actress flaunts pendant with R sign

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular and successful actresses in Bollywood. Apart from her work, she is also known for her strong social media presence and sharp wit. Whenever she posts, the actress receives humorous yet beautiful reactions from her fans and followers. A while ago, Shraddha shared some pictures of herself which received numerous comments from fans. But what caught fans' attention was the actress' pendant which has an R sign and naturally, they speculated that it was for her rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody.

Shraddha Kapoor drops pictures of herself on 'Shrunday' wearing R pendant

On Sunday, March 24, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram account and treated fans and followers with some of her pictures. In the pictures, she can be seen making fun faces wearing a purple night suit but the most attractive thing in her outfit was the pendant that has an R sign.

The actress has also been in the headlines after she was spotted with her rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody during Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding party. While the duo hasn’t confirmed their relationship, the actress's recent Instagram post sparked interest among eagle-eyed fans, as they caught a glimpse of the R pendant that they think it is for Rahul.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Kuch nhi vro Shrunday hai toh kuch nhi kar rahi"

Have a look:

As soon as she dropped the post, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "ye "R" naam ka locket ka kya rahasaya hai jiji" Another wrote, "Rahul Mody is the reason" One comment read, "R FOR RICHARD" to which Shraddha reacted, "awwwww but no (laughing emoji)"

A source recently told Hindustan Times that Shraddha and Rahul might be making their relationship official anytime soon, “They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn’t mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people, and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight. They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn’t mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people, and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight,” they revealed.

Rahul is a writer and is known for films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Preity Zinta comments on Shraddha Kapoor's post

Her post also received a comment from Preity Zinta who dropped several red hearts and fire emojis. To her comment, Kapoor wrote, "I'm also crushing seeing you on TV (red heart) Please come on every match not just yours. The Stree actress referred to Preity's recent appearance at the IPL match in the stands during the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match that sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans.

Her flowing hair is reminiscent of the iconic scene in Veer Zaara, where Shah Rukh Khan's character, Veer, gently sweeps the hair away from her face, leaving fans in awe of nostalgia. Many fans couldn't help imagining SRK's imaginary presence, imagining him replicating romantic gestures from the movie.

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

On the professional front, Shraddha will be next seen in director Amar Kaushik’s highly anticipated comedy horror film, Stree 2, alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Rajkumar Rao.

