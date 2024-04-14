PICS: Ananya Panday thanks Stree 2 actor Shraddha Kapoor for making her ‘feel like a star’

Ananya Panday gave a glimpse of the cute gift that Shraddha Kapoor gave her. On the work front, Panday will be soon seen in Control while Kapoor is gearing up for Stree 2.

By Loveleen Kaur
Published on Apr 14, 2024  |  06:44 AM IST |  3.9K
Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor
Pic courtesy: Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor on Instagram

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday enjoys a positive and fun relationship with actress Shraddha Kapoor. While both the stars aren’t spotted together often, they do visit each other on special occasions and pamper themselves with love and gifts. A while ago, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress shared a peek at the pretty little gift that Kapoor had sent her.

Ananya Panday flaunts the starry gift Shraddha Kapoor sent her

A couple of hours ago, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and gave a peek into her chilled-out Saturday routine. On her day off, she decided to champi her hair with oil and put on a haldi mask on her face. Soon after, she dropped a clip wearing a dainty gold neckpiece that had star charms on it. Panday was quick to thank her bestie Shraddha Kapoor for sending her the gift.

Sharing the clip, she penned, “Thank you @shraddhakapoor. I feel like a star.” The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress was quick to respond to her post with “You beauty!”

Take a look:

PC: Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor on Instagram

Abhishek Banerjee shares an update on Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor is currently gearing up for her upcoming horror comedy film Stree 2. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the movie also features Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. During an interview with Times of India, Banerjee dropped a major about the film and revealed that the team is currently working on the post-production of the film. He added, “The VFX will take a lot of time. The director of the film Amar Kaushik is a perfectionist. He works on the film till the time he isn’t happy about it.”

In the same interview, he also stated that Stree 2 is also going to be bigger and double the kind of fun. “All the actors are skin deep into their characters. I had a lot of fun with Apar (Aparshakti Khurana) and Shraddha. It was a reunion of sorts. I was telling my co-actors ki for me it was more of nostalgia as we landed up in the galiyas of Chanderi. It was my first film (as an actor in a prominent role). And first times are always special,” divulged Abhishek Banerjee. The feature film is scheduled to release in theaters on August 30, 2024.

ALSO READ: Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer's VFX will take ‘time’, reveals Abhishek Banerjee; drops major update

Credits: Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor on Instagram
