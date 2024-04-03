Shraddha Kapoor drops cutesy video on pet Shyloh’s birthday: ‘Chota Babu attitude ya kissie deta hai’

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Apart from her on-screen presence, what makes her even more admirable is her social media presence. Putting it to best of use, the actress is often seen giving a peek into her daily personal and professional updates. Now, a while back, the actress yet again dropped an adorable video extending a wish to her little pet, Shyloh.

Shraddha Kapoor drops adorable video to wish her pet Shyloh

On April 3, a while back, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video on her Instagram handle. The video featured her four-legged friend, her little pet dog, Shyloh. On the occasion of its birthday, in the cutesy video, the actress was seen sporting pink funky eye shades with “Happy Birthday” written on it. She then presents another eyewear in front of the camera with “Happy Birthday” and makes her pet wear it. However, not abiding by her, he barks at her, leaving the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actress in splits.

The actress then asks him for a kiss, and Shyloh adorably licks her cheeks. In return, Shraddha also offers her Aamras but her pet leaves, leaving the actress visibly surprised. “Chota Babu attitude ya kissie deta hai Happy Bday Shyloh,” she wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the post

Minutes after the post was shared, fans thronged the comments section as they reacted to the post. A fan wrote, “Aakhir kapoor khaandan ka hissa hai,” another fan commented, “Omg!!! The cutest video. I have seen on the Internet today. Literally made my day,” while a third fan wrote, “Attitude to aise dikha raha hai jaise Shraddha kapoor ka Shyloh hai !!!”

In addition to this, several fans also gushed over the little pet’s cuteness extending their birthday wishes with red-heart emojis.

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

On the professional front, Shraddha was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film also had Anubhav Bassi, Boney Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and others in the important roles.

Looking ahead, she has horror-comedy, Stree 2 in the pipeline that will reunite her with the National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao on screen. The eagerly awaited project is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 31, 2024.

