Is Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan dating Brazilian star Larissa Bonesi? Here’s what we know

Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son, Aryan Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. Even before his official entry into Bollywood, he often makes headlines. Aryan enjoys a massive fan following on social media as well. Thus, his various public appearances also stir the internet. Now, a while back, a video clip has surfaced on the internet, hinting towards his alleged brewing romance with Brazilian actress Larissa Bonesi.

Aryan Khan's dating rumors with Brazilian actress Larissa Bonesi surface

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has always been vocal about his professional ventures. However, he always managed to keep his personal life guarded and extremely private. Nevertheless, in the age of social media, maintaining secrecy about one’s personal life is no less than a task for celebrities. Now, an old video has been doing the rounds on the internet. The video features King Khan’s son Aryan Khan with Larissa as they attend a concert together.

If reports are to be believed, Aryan Khan is dating Brazilian actress Larissa Bonesi. It has been claimed that something might be brewing between Aryan and Larissa, as Aryan follows her and her family members on social media. The internet users also noticed that the star kid follows the actress’ mother, Renata Bonesi.

The reports also suggest that Larissa’s mother was recently in Mumbai and received a gift from the star kid’s clothing brand, D’yavol X. This gesture further ignited the dating speculations. It is important to mention here that neither Aryan nor Larissa have reacted to these claims.

Larissa Bonesi has also featured for Aryan Khan’s apparel brand, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and recently, Aryan Khan's sister Suhana Khan.

Aryan Khan's professional front

On the professional front, Aryan Khan will be making his directorial debut with Stardom, a web-series, set against the backdrop of the Indian film industry, which will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. A source close to the development had exclusively informed Pinkvilla last year that the title was kept Stardom because it resonates with cine lovers.

“Stardom is written and directed by Aryan, in fact, he is also the showrunner. It’s a 6-episodic show and more details will be out in the coming few months,” the source further added.

