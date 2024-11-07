Sidhu Moosewala’s parents drop FIRST LOOK of late singer’s little brother Shubhdeep Singh in turban; netizens shower love

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Sidhu Moosewala was a legendary Punjabi singer and rapper who lived in the hearts of his millions of fans. But sadly, he died a tragic death. Months after his passing away, his parents were blessed with a baby boy. Today, they took to Sidhu’s official social media handle to drop the first glimpse of the child donning a turban.

Born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu in Moosa, Punjab, Sidhu Moosewala gained popularity because of his rich contribution to Punjabi music. His assassination left a void in the industry, with his fans mourning the tragic death of the artist. Months later, his father, Balkaur Singh, took to social media and announced that they were blessed with another boy.

Today, November 7, Singh and his wife Charan Kaur took to Moosewala’s Instagram handle and posted the first photo of their little son, whom they named Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu (after their deceased child). In the caption, penned in Gurmukhi, they expressed their gratitude to God for giving them another child.

Looking at the little boy, netizens were reminded of Sidhu. A user penned, “Sidhu is Back” while another wrote, “King is Back”. A third also stated, “My God! This is once in a lifetime story. He looks just him.” Punjabi singer and actor Jassie Gill dropped evil-eye emojis on the photo.

Months ago, Sidhu’s father shared an image of their newborn child along with a photo of his late son. In the caption, he expressed, “With the blessings of millions and crores of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shub's younger brother in our bag. With the blessings of God, the family is healthy and I am grateful to all the well-wishers for their immense love.”

For the unknown, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29, 2022. Reports suggested that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility for the murder of the 28-year-old in an unverified Facebook post. Bishnoi and his gang have also claimed responsibility for firing shots at Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartment in Mumbai.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

