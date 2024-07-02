Salman Khan Firing Case: Chargesheet reveals accused from Lawrence Bishnoi gang were preparing to buy same weapon used to kill Sidhu Moosewala

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death, murder, firing and weapons.

In a recent turn of events pertaining to the Salman Khan firing case, the Navi Mumbai Police has filed a chargesheet against five arrested members from the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The latest charges filed against the accused revealed chilling details about the plot to assassinate the Sikandar actor. It has been reported that the Bishnoi gang was planning to purchase weapons similar to what was used during the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Police reveal Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was planning to purchase weapons used in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Earlier this year, on April 14, multiple rounds were shot at Salman Khan’s Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments. The police have actively been working on the case, and CCTV footage revealed that both suspects were wearing caps and carrying backpacks.

A thorough investigation into the matter has already been going on. In the meantime, according to an India TV report, the Navi Mumbai police revealed that the accused were preparing to buy AK-47 rifles, AK-92 rifles, and M-16 rifles from Pakistan and the Zigana pistol, by which Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was killed.

Furthermore, as per the report, sources revealed that the police chargesheet mentioned that Bishnoi's gang had announced a contract of Rs 25 lakh to kill the actor.

What was in the chargesheet prepared by the Mumbai Police against Lawrence Bishnoi gang members

According to the report by the aforementioned portal, the chargesheet by the Mumbai Police revealed that they found around 60 to 70 individuals tracking every movement of Salman. In addition to this, the report stated that further investigation suggested that these individuals were observing the actor’s Mumbai house, his farmhouse in Panvel, and his movements at Film City in Goregaon.

The police have further mentioned in the chargesheet that the plan to kill Salman Khan was devised between August 2023 and April 2024. The police also mentioned that the accused had hired boys under 18 years of age to assist in the plot.

These minors were reportedly following the instructions of Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi, according to the report. The gang was also connected through a WhatsApp group with 15–16 members that also had Goldy and Anmol.

Notably, the audio recovered by the Mumbai Police from one of the arrested suspects in the firing incident matched Anmol’s voice. The audio recording from the accused’s phone was also sent to the forensic laboratory for verification.

Salman Khan's work front

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. According to a Mid-day report, the actor has wrapped the first schedule on July 1 and will begin the second schedule in August 2024.

