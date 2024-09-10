Sikandar: Kajal Aggarwal joins Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna in Sajid Nadiadwala’s film; Report

Salman Khan announced Sikandar earlier in 2024, and it has quickly become one of the most anticipated movies. Fans have been looking forward to updates from the shoot and new cast additions. It has now been learned that Kajal Aggarwal has joined Salman and Rashmika Mandanna in this Sajid Nadiadwala production.

According to a recent report by Filmfare, actress Kajal Aggarwal has come on board Sikandar. She will be joining the stellar cast of Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar in a pivotal role. The details about her character are still under wraps. Kajal has previously worked in some popular Hindi films like Singham and Special 26.

In July, the makers of Sikandar gave a warm welcome to Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar. The official social media handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment wrote, “We’re elated to welcome you on board #Sathyaraj sir! Honored to have you in team #Sikandar. Happy to collaborate with our very own @_prat once again! And we can’t wait for everyone to experience this cinematic excellence on the big screens!”

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Salman Khan kicked off a 45-day schedule for the film in Mumbai in August. A source close to the development stated, “Local parts of Mumbai are recreated at a big studio in Mumbai. It took over 3 months to build the entire set, and the makers have spent a bomb to make all the aspects look authentic. This is one of the most important schedules of Sikandar, as the team will be shooting for not just action but also the emotional and dramatic sequences.”

The superstar has suffered a rib injury but has been shooting with full care.

In a previous update, Pinkvilla shed light on Salman’s character in the action movie. A source said, “It’s a heroic character that capitalizes on the effortless arrogance on screen. He is a Sikandar in a true sense, coming from a family of kings, and his behavior has the traits of anger and arrogance.”

Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is slated to arrive in theaters on Eid 2025.

