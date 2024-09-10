Baby John team Varun Dhawan, Atlee, Murad Khetani visit Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings ahead of December release: WATCH

Varun Dhawan, who recently impressed everyone with his cameo appearance in Stree 2, is gearing up for his film Baby John. The actor is set to be seen in an action-packed avatar in the December release. Varun recently immersed himself in the Ganpati festivities and visited the Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings. He was accompanied by filmmakers Atlee and Murad Khetani.

Today, September 10, 2024, Varun Dhawan was spotted visiting the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek auspicious blessings during the festive period. He was dressed in a light blue shirt paired with denim jeans. Producer Murad Khetani and Jawan director Atlee were seen in kurta pajamas. The Baby John trio posed together for the cameras as they walked amid the crowd.

In another video, they were seen posing in front of Lord Ganesha’s idol with folded hands and huge smiles. Watch the videos here!

Baby John is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. In the content that has been released till now, Varun Dhawan’s look has intrigued the viewers. He sported a beard and long hair and was seen in action against his enemies.

Apart from Varun Dhawan, the film’s star cast includes actresses Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles, along with the additions of Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav.

Directed by A. Kaleeswaran and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, Baby John is an S Thaman musical. It is presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, in association with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios.

Baby John has been scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2024. The makers have locked in on the Christmas date as they feel it is the perfect time to bring a mass entertainer and add to the holiday cheer.

Pinkvilla recently brought some exclusive updates on the promotional campaign for the film. We have heard from our sources that the team will soon be shooting for a cameo with Salman Khan. An insider has also informed that the first teaser will arrive on the occasion of Diwali.

The source stated, “The idea is to grab the eye-balls of the cinema-going audience by attaching the promo to both the Diwali releases – Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Murad Khetani, Atlee, and Jio Studios production is gearing up for a Christmas release, and the campaign unfolds with an action-packed teaser this Diwali.”

The source further added, “It’s all work in progress on the post-production front for Baby John and the team is looking forward to entertaining the audience during the end of this year. The makers are clear to position Baby John as a big-scale entertainer from the word go."

