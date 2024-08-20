THROWBACK: When Salman Khan called his fans ‘family’ and revealed why they connected with him; ‘Mujhe yeh star ki zindagi…’

Salman Khan is one of the most popular actors in India, with a very loyal and huge number of fans that have stuck by him for years. They are eagerly awaiting his next movie Sikandar and other upcoming projects. In this piece, let’s throwback to the moment when Salman called his fans ‘family’ and revealed the reason behind their connection. He shared that he didn't like living the life of a star.

In an old conversation on Talking Cinema with Taran Adarsh, Salman Khan talked about his fans. He said, “Ab fans nahi keh sakta hun, abhi itna ho gaya hai ki family member hi hain. Jab tak koi dusra aake takeover na kar jaye tab tak hain (Now I can't call them fans; they are family members only. Until someone else comes and takes over).”

Regarding his connection with them, Salman shared his belief that they probably saw a common man in him. He stated, “Mujhe yeh star ki zindagi jeena bilkul pasand nahi hai (I don't like living this star life at all).”

Bollywood’s dearest Bhaijaan also discussed his preference for not wearing expensive clothes. Salman shared how he liked to dress in ripped jeans, a t-shirt, and old boots. He mentioned that he could afford to dress up, but that didn’t mean that he had to buy expensive clothes. Salman expressed that the fans wished to wear what the star did even if they couldn’t afford it.

Coming to Salman Khan’s work front, he is currently shooting for his movie Sikandar. In 2024, Pinkvilla was the report about Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and AR Murugadoss collaborating on a big-budget action movie.

The actor expressed his excitement about the film on Instagram, saying, “Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film!! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025.”

Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in as the female lead. Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar are also part of the cast. Directed by AR Murugadoss and presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar will hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Eid 2025.

