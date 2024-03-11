EXCLUSIVE: Ahan Shetty-Pooja Hegde's Sanki backed by Sajid Nadiadwala to be musical-action film with 7 songs

Ahan Shetty, the son of Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, embarked on his acting career in 2021 with Sajid Nadiadwala’s action romance film Tadap. Now, Ahan is gearing up to join forces with the filmmaker once more in the newly announced movie Sanki, where he will be sharing the screen with actress Pooja Hegde. Exclusive details obtained by Pinkvilla shed light on the film, revealing that it will be a blend of musical and action elements, featuring a total of seven songs.

Sanki starring Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde set to be a musical-action movie

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the forthcoming film Sanki, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is poised to be a musical-action extravaganza. Described as a contemporary take on the romantic-action genre, it is envisioned as a modernized version of Aashiqui with action as its backdrop. The Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde starrer is slated to feature seven songs, with multiple music composers set to contribute to the soundtrack.

Sources have disclosed that the movie is scheduled to commence filming in the next 1-2 months, during the upcoming summer, with the specific locations currently in the process of being finalized.

In the official project announcement, it was revealed that the film would be helmed by directors Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah. Both the debut directors boast prior experience as ADs on notable projects such as the Baaghi franchise and Tadap. The movie will be penned by Rajat Aroraa.

Just two days ago, the official announcement of the movie Sanki was made, exciting fans everywhere. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's social media handles unveiled a striking collage featuring the two lead actors with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Accompanying the image was a caption that not only revealed the release date but also ignited anticipation. It read, “The Sanki’s are on their way to take over the cinemas on Valentine’s Day. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sanki starring @ahan.shetty & @hegdepooja releasing on 14th February 2025 in cinemas near you.”

Ahan’s father, Suniel Shetty, took to Instagram to express his profound pride, stating, “Good things come to those who have patience and wait, but better things come to those who have patience and work for it. Congratulations son, on the announcement of #Sanki. Your perseverance is admirable, and I couldn't be prouder. Wishing you nothing but the best on this exciting journey!”

