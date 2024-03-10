Singham Again: THIS is what Arjun Kapoor’s character is named in Rohit Shetty’s action movie; REPORT

This year, we have already had big releases like Fighter, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and Article 370. Now, all eyes are on the multi-starrer film Singham Again. Through his action movie, Rohit Shetty will be bringing actors like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff to the big screen together. A recent report has finally revealed the name of Arjun’s character in the film. Read on!

Arjun Kapoor’s character is named THIS in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again

After the success of movies like Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty is coming up with another action movie titled Singham Again. With an impressive ensemble cast, the movie is expected to make big bucks at the box office. With the anticipation around the film is on an all-time high, cinephiles are also curious to know every minute detail about the feature film.

A report by Bollywood Hungama suggested that Arjun Kapoor, who will be playing one of the antagonists along with Jackie Shroff, will be called Danger Lanka in the film. A source informed the publication, “His name in Singham Again is Danger Lanka. A lot of thought has gone behind this name, which the audience will know once they see the film.” The informant added, “Arjun Kapoor has given his all to the film and that’s evident with his blood-soaked look unveiled by the makers. Rohit Shetty and his team have also designed his part in such a way that Danger Lanka is sure to leave a lasting impression on the audience.”

Advertisement

A couple of weeks ago, when the makers dropped the first look of Arjun’s character, the actor expressed excitement about being a part of the film. Taking to Instagram, he shared the photo and penned, “Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem.”

Take a look:

After acting in films like Kuttey and The Lady Killer last year, the actor started filming for Meri Patni Ka Remake along with Singham Again.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Arjun Kapoor serves perfect boyfriend vibes as he drops ladylove Malaika Arora at her apartment