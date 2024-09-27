Sonam Kapoor joins Khushi, Shanaya, Rhea and others to celebrate grandmom Nirmal Kapoor’s 90th birthday with a bang; WATCH

Since morning, the Kapoor clan has been dropping love-filled social media posts for Nirmal Kapoor who turned 90 today, September 27. After wishing her well online, almost all of them, right from Khushi to Sonam, Rhea, Sanjay, Maheep, Harshwardhan to Boney Kapoor, came together to celebrate the birthday of the head of their family.

Minutes ago, Sonam Kapoor was spotted getting out of her luxury car and entering her grandmother’s place. The actress was seen donning an off-white Anarkali suit and rushing inside the house of Nirmal Kapoor. She also brought some gifts for her granny. A couple of days ago, the Ranjhanaa actress made heads turn at a show at the Paris Fashion Week in her all-black ensemble.

Check her out below:

After wishing her dadi at the celebration, The Archies debutant Khushi Kapoor was seen leaving the house. She kept it casual for the family gathering and donned a black crop top with matching pants. She was joined by her sister Anshula Kapoor who was also seen leaving the premises.

Check it out:

She also dropped an inside picture with Nirmal Kapoor. Anshula, Arjun, Anil, and others were also in the family photo.

While Anil Kapoor had to miss attending his mom’s birthday, his elder brother, actor-producer Boney Kapoor arrived at his mom’s house. In his statement style, Boney wore a black kurta-pajama set with matching shoes.

Check it out:

Shanaya Kapoor also joined the Kapoor clan to celebrate Nirmal Kapoor’s birthday. She donned a white crop top with a pair of blue denim and matching slippers. She didn’t forget to sip on water during the family event.

Check it out:

Apart from them, other family members were also present at the event. Shanaya’s parents Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor also arrived in their swanky vehicle with their son. Harshwardhan Kapoor, the son of Anil Kapoor also joined looking dapper in a white tee, a multi-colored denim, and a cap. Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja also came to wish the birthday girl well.

Check it out:

Earlier today, the Fighter star took to social media and dropped unseen and old images with his mother. In the post, Anil read, “90 years of love, strength, and endless sacrifices. Your presence fills our lives with joy and positivity every day. Blessed to be your child. Happy birthday, Mummy!”

Take a look:

Sonam, Shanaya, Arjun, Sunita Kapoor, and others also wished her well.

