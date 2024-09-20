EXCLUSIVE: Anil Kapoor reacts to The Night Manager’s International Emmy nomination; says the love 'energizes' him to play 150 more characters

Anil Kapoor's The Night Manager series received a nomination for Best Drama Series at the 2024 International Emmy Awards. This accomplishment is particularly noteworthy as the Indian adaptation of the British show is the only Indian series to receive such global recognition. The actor mentioned that the love 'energizes' him to play 150 more characters.

Ecstatic Anil Kapoor celebrated the feat. He said, "Thank you to the International Emmys for your recognition of The Night Manager. I am lucky to have worked with a fantastic team, and we have endeavored to do justice to the brilliantly created world of The Night Manager while still trying to infuse it with a new voice. Shelly is the 140th character I have played in my 45 years as an actor and this kind of love and encouragement energizes me go for another 150! Jai ho!"

Anil Kapoor’s Emmy nomination for The Night Manager showcases his range as an actor and his global appeal. After starting the year on a high note with the box office hit Fighter, Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of Subedaar, his first collaboration with director Suresh Triveni. Although the film's specifics remain undisclosed, it is anticipated to arrive in theaters soon.

According to the official website, a total of 56 nominees across 14 categories, representing 21 countries, are in the running. The winners of the 52nd International Emmy Awards 2024 will be announced on November 25 in New York City.

Advertisement

In The Night Manager, Aditya Roy Kapur plays Shantanu Sengupta, also known as Shaan, a former Indian Navy lieutenant turned night manager at a hotel in Dhaka. Sobhita Dhulipala portrays Kaveri Dixit, Rungta's girlfriend. The series also features Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and Saswata Chatterjee in significant roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor has joined YRF's Spy Universe as the head of R&AW (Research and Analysis Wing). "Anil Kapoor was highly impressed by Aditya Chopra's vision for the Spy Universe and quickly agreed to the role. His involvement will start with an appearance in War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr, and Kiara Advani. After that, he'll feature in Alpha, led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and eventually in Pathaan 2, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone," the source shared.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Anil Kapoor comes on board War 2, Alpha & Pathaan 2; A multi film deal for YRF Spy Universe