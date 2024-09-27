Sonam Kapoor drops endearing throwback PIC of her younger self with siblings Arjun, Rhea for daadi Nirmal Kapoor's 90s birthday

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is not only a talented performer but also a devoted family person. As the daughter of superstar Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, she cherishes her family ties. In celebration of her beloved grandmother Nirmal Kapoor's 90th birthday, Sonam shared an endearing throwback photo showcasing her younger self alongside her siblings, Arjun Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The nostalgic image is truly heartwarming.

On her Instagram stories, Sonam Kapoor reposted a charming throwback picture originally shared by a fan page. In the photo, a young Sonam is seen wearing a trendy top and blue bottoms, with stylish shades hanging from her neckline. She is flanked by her cousins, a youthful and adorable Arjun Kapoor, and her sister Rhea Kapoor, both in casual attire.

The trio appears joyful as they visit a newborn, while their grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor, lovingly gazes at the little one. The snapshot beautifully captures a moment of familial warmth and happiness.

Earlier in the day, Sonam Kapoor celebrated her daadi’s 90th birthday by sharing several heartfelt pictures. Among them was a lovely image of her with her newborn son, Vayu. She also posted a delightful throwback photo of herself, sporting two adorable ponytails adorned with flower rubber bands, alongside Nirmal Kapoor.

Another poignant image captured Sonam’s emotional reunion with her grandmother during her wedding. Additionally, a family snapshot featuring Sonam, Nirmal, and Sunita Kapoor highlighted their cherished bond. Sonam encapsulated her affection with the simple caption, “Happy 90th dadi, love you!”

Advertisement

Anil Kapoor also took to social media to honor his mother on her special day. He shared a nostalgic photo of himself from his youth, looking adorable as he posed alongside her. Another image featured a joyful family gathering, including Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Nirmal Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and others, all radiating happiness.

Additionally, Anil posted a recent picture with her, expressing his heartfelt sentiments. The Night Manager star beautifully conveyed his feelings, writing, “90 years of love, strength, and endless sacrifices. Your presence fills our lives with joy and positivity every day. Blessed to be your child. Happy birthday, Mummy!”

Arjun Kapoor also took to Instagram Stories to share a heartfelt picture with his grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor, accompanied by the caption, “Happy 90th Birthday Dadi.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonam Kapoor is set to make her return to the silver screen with Battle of Bittora.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja make stylish appearance at Wimbledon Women's Final together