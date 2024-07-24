Sonam Kapoor on being 'most judgy human being on the planet'; says she would've been 'canceled and crucified' today

Sonam Kapoor is known as one of the few Bollywood actresses who don't shy away from sharing their opinions. The Neerja actress has always been vocal about everything under the sun. However, Sonam now feels she has been very judgmental in the past.

The actress feels she would've been "canceled and crucified" if she made the statements today which she used to get away with in the past.

Sonam Kapoor on being judgmental in the past

During a recent interview with Dirty Magazine, Sonam Kapoor said that when she was young she would think of herself as a non-judgmental person only to realize later that she was the "most judgy human being on this planet."

The gorgeous actress who went on to become a global fashion icon asked "amount of sh*t I’ve gotten away with saying when I was younger, can you imagine if I did this now in the social media era?" She added that she would have been canceled and crucified.

Sonam Kapoor on wanting to get back to acting

Sonam promised to get back to acting whether people want her to or not. The actress said that "it’s weird" because she continues to get offers to play offers of 20-year-old girls. While the actress mentioned that she doesn’t look as young as her younger cousins Janhvi Kapoor or Khushi Kapoor, she's grateful for the fact that people think of her as someone who’s not aged much.

Sonam Kapoor, who is the mom of a little boy named Vayu said that her kid has not been seen by the world and she wants to keep it that way. “It’s nobody’s business but mine, right? Vayu didn’t choose to be famous, I can’t put that pressure on him. And there are too many like gross, weird people in the world. I don’t want my child’s face out there for as long as I can control it,” she added.

Sonam Kapoor's work front

Known for starring in films like Saawariya, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi 6, Mausam, Raanjhanaa, Veere Di Wedding, Neerja, and more, Sonam was last seen in the OTT film Blind. She will be next seen in a project adapted from Anuja Chauhan's novel Battle of Bittora. The movie is backed by Anil Kapoor Films Company.

