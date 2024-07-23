Ulajh actor Janhvi Kapoor calls situationships ‘retarded concept’: 'All the guys who leave you hanging, laat maar ke baahar nikalo'

In today’s lesson on relationship 101, we have Janhvi Kapoor’s advice on situationships. The actress who has been enjoying her puppy love with Shikhar Pahariya for quite some time now avoids all no ifs and buts situations.

And no doubt, the peace and comfort in her love life make her glow like a goddess since forever. In a recent interview with Mashable India, Janhvi Kapoor admitted that she has never been in a situationship and nor anyone should be.

Janhvi Kapoor calls ‘situationships’ a retarded concept

If you are living under a rock, then situationship is a dating lingo that is defined as a casual, undefined, and commitment-free relationship. “It feels like a very retarded concept to me,” Janhvi Kapoor said while detailing that either one like someone and commits to them or you are just not interested.

She added, “Mujhe yeh beech ka samaj mein nahi aata (I do not understand this middle segment). Jo bhi aap ladkiyo ko beech mein atkaya hein na, laath mar ke bahar nikalo (All the guys who leave you hanging, kick them and throw them out)." Well, isn’t that so true? What do you think of situationships, tell us @pinkvilla and enter Pinkvilla-suggested world of relationships here .

How did netizens react to Janhvi Kapoor’s thoughts on situationship?

Several users took to their social handles and lauded Kapoor for her POV. One user said, “Gen-Z needs to hear this, she's spilling facts.” Another added, “The way she eats leechi and spit facts.” The third one commented, “Love Janhvi...so wise and mature....like her calm confidence…”. The fourth opined, “That's why I love her.”

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor is currently dating Shikhar Pahariya and has made it quite evident lately. The actress is frequently spotted lately with Pahariya who happens to be former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde’s maternal grandson.

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Sudhanshu Saria’s Ulajh in the character of Suhana Bhatia. The spy thriller also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain in key roles and will hit the theatres on August 2.

