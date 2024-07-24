Sonam Kapoor admits to putting on 15 kilos during pregnancy and going back to her ‘heaviest ever’: 'I wanted to become mom so badly'

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She has been happily married to Anand Ahuja since 2018. The couple is proud parents to Vayu. In a recent conversation, the actress talked about embracing motherhood and experiencing body image issues.

Sonam Kapoor talks about embracing motherhood

While speaking with The Dirty Magazine, Sonam Kapoor recalled she had to take a lot of progesterone when she got pregnant at the age of 36. She put on 15 kilos during the first three months, but it kept increasing. The actress described it as being at her "heaviest ever." The actress shared that it took her "a year-and-a-half to lose that weight.”

The actress who has been away from public life to focus on son her, Vayu, stated, "Becoming a mom was so important to me, I wanted it so badly. And then I just needed to be a mom for two years. Of course, I’m really blessed because I have a lot of help, but I want to do everything.” She further added her view, stating that this ingrains from "a sort of guilt" of conceiving a baby late.

Sonam Kapoor speaks highly of her husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam went on to credit her husband Anand Ahuja for "sharing every single duty" with her and being with her every step of the way.

She agrees that her husband is still completely smitten by her, stating, "Nice, na? Nine years together. I'm obsessed with him, everybody keeps saying oh my god, he loves you so much. Even I love him, but he's a softer person. I'm like a little more…cool. I got lucky, others are not that lucky. He's a nice guy.”

Sonam Kapoor on dealing with body-image issues

In addition to this, the Raanjhanaa actress stated that everyone deals with body image issues, irrespective of being a movie star. Sharing her experience, she stated that forget other people, rather one "scrutinizes" themselves in her profession.

Elucidating her point, Sonam remarked she has grown up in front of everyone from the early age of 17-18. She has "seen age herself" as her body, face, and everything has changed. Calling it "traumatic," the actress confessed that it was difficult for her as well. "There's always been a body struggle. I mean, I don't want to say ‘struggle’, but it is that,” she said.

Last seen in 2019’s The Zoya Factor, Sonam has Rhea Kapoor’s Battle Of Bittora in the pipeline.

