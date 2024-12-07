‘Spice girls’ Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda’s new PICS will make you miss your besties

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Navya Naveli Nanda share a great friendship. They are often spotted hanging out together during events and also give a peek into their bond on social media. Now, some new pictures of these ‘spice girls’ have been dropped, and they promise to make you miss your besties.

Today, December 7, 2024, Ananya Panday took to Instagram and shared a series of new pictures from what looked like Navya Nanda’s recent birthday celebration. The first slide was a solo photograph of Ananya, who was caught amid a happy moment with her eyes closed.

She looked extremely stylish in a white tank top with red chilies printed on it. She paired it with a shimmery silver skirt and accessorized her look with earrings, a golden bracelet, and rings. The actress’ makeup was on point, and her hair was left flowing.

In the second picture, Ananya posed alongside her BFF Suhana Khan. The latter was wearing a white dress with a delicate pendant. In the last slide, the duo was joined by Navya Nanda. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter looked stunning in a brown bodycon dress and golden jewelry. While Suhana and Navya sported huge smiles, Ananya added her quirkiness to the photo by putting her tongue out.

Advertisement

Ananya captioned the post, “Spice girls (chili pepper emoji).” Have a look!

Navya Naveli Nanda reacted to Ananya Panday’s post with red heart emojis, while Suhana Khan dropped heart with arrow and dancing emojis. Shanaya Kapoor also showered the trio with love.

Fans also couldn’t keep calm and showed their love for the besties. One person said, “ZNMD but Genders reversed,” while another called them “stunning.”

Yesterday, on Navya Nanda’s birthday, Ananya Panday wished her on Instagram, saying, “Happy birthday to the best girl ever. I love doing life with you @navyananda love you partner (red heart emoji).” Suhana Khan said, “Birthday girl @navyananda love youu.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday is looking forward to the release of her untitled film based on C. Sankaran Nair, while Suhana Khan will soon begin shooting for King. Navya Nanda is an entrepreneur and has no plans to venture into acting.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor channels inner Barbie as she kickstarts Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire’s wedding festivities; Janhvi Kapoor has most adorable reaction to her PICS