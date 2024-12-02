Ananya Panday fuels dating rumors with Walker Blanco as she reveals her cute nickname for him in new post

Ananya Panday has been rumored to be dating ex-model Walker Blanco for quite some time now. Reportedly, he was her date to the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Walker has also expressed his support for Ananya’s work on many occasions. Now, the actress has fueled the romance speculations by revealing the cute nickname she has for him in a new post.

On December 1, 2024, Walker Blanco took to his Instagram Stories and gave a shoutout to Ananya Panday for winning an award by using a clap and red heart emoji. The Call Me Bae star reshared it and reacted by calling her rumored beau with an adorable pet name. She exclaimed, “Walkieee,” accompanied by a smiling face emoji.

Earlier, on Ananya Panday’s birthday on October 30, Walker Blanco expressed his love for her. Sharing a sweet note, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Beautiful!!! You are soooo special. I love you Annieee.” He was also a part of the actress’ birthday celebrations.

Meanwhile, Ananya has been on a roll considering her professional front. She won a lot of acclaim for her 2023 OTT film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Her performances in the series Call Me Bae and the cyberthriller CTRL also received a lot of appreciation.

Call Me Bae marked Ananya Panday’s web series debut. The series was created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha. Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das, Varun Sood, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur were seen in pivotal roles. The show, which was released on Amazon Prime Video, has been renewed for a second season, and the shooting is underway.

Ananya’s untitled film based on C. Sankaran Nair, co-starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, is set to arrive in cinemas on March 14, 2025.

Ananya Panday is also preparing to team up with Kill fame Lakshya for an intense and passionate love story titled Chand Mera Dil. The first-look posters of this Dharma Production have been unveiled, and the film will hit the big screens next year.

