Suhana Khan and rumored beau Agastya Nanda’s playful antics are unmissable in new PIC; Navya Nanda is all heart for birthday boy

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda made their Bollywood debut together in 2023 with The Archies. These young actors have been rumored to be dating each other for quite some time. On Agastya’s birthday, Suhana dropped a new picture in which their playful antics are unmissable. Navya Nanda was also all heart for her brother.

Today, November 23, 2024, Suhana Khan took to her Instagram Stories to share an adorable wish for her rumored boyfriend Agastya Nanda on his birthday. She posted a picture in which she was seen pulling Agastya’s ear while he scrunched his face. The actress was wearing a stunning bodycon dress and her co-star looked dapper in a black t-shirt and pants paired with a shirt.

Suhana wished, “Happy Birthday” and used a winking face with tongue out emoji. Have a look at her story!

Agastya Nanda’s sister Navya Naveli Nanda also made a heartwarming post on his birthday. She shared a collage of their pictures together. The first one was a childhood picture in which Navya embraced her brother tightly as he sat on her lap, while the second photo was from some time back with them posing similarly.

In the caption, Navya extended her wishes and showered Agastya with love. She wrote, “Happy birthday Jr! (red heart emoji). I love you.” Check it out above!

On the work front, Suhana Khan is gearing up to start the shooting of her next movie King. In the action thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh, she will be sharing the screen with her father Shah Rukh Khan. Interestingly, Agastya’s uncle Abhishek Bachchan will be playing the role of the antagonist in the film. Munjya fame Abhay Verma is also part of the cast.

According to Pinkvilla’s exclusive report, King goes on floors in January 2025 and the makers are targeting a release date of Eid 2026.

Meanwhile, Agastya Nanda will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis. Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen in pivotal roles. It is reportedly a biopic of the 1971 war hero, Arun Khetarpal.

