Sunny Kaushal calls Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s jodi ‘cute’; reveals they’ve ‘cracked a very comfortable bond’ between their families

Sunny Kaushal shares a great bond with his brother Vicky Kaushal and sister-in-law Katrina Kaif. The trio often shares happy pictures with each other on social media. In a recent interview, Sunny, who is busy promoting his movie Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, called Vicky and Katrina’s jodi cute. He also revealed that their families have developed an extremely ‘comfortable’ bond with each other.

In a recent conversation with Zoom, Sunny Kaushal was asked if he felt ‘very single’ looking at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s posts with each other. In response, he said, “No, I don’t feel very single. I am very happy for them; they are very, very cute.”

Talking about his rapport with them, Sunny expressed that it was great that he had people who were his support systems and gave him honest feedback. He also mentioned their banter and revealed that whenever they were all together, it resulted in a very fun day.

Not just with Vicky and Katrina, Sunny also included his parents, Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif, her brother Sebastian, and her mother. He stated, “I think we've cracked a very, very comfortable bond with each other; it’s just beautiful, and I think we’ll continue to do so.”

Sunny’s film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba was released on Netflix on August 9, 2024. The romantic thriller also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Jimmy Shergill. Katrina Kaif recently took to her Instagram Stories and penned a review for the movie.

Advertisement

Showering her love on the cast and crew, she wrote, "#Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba @netflix_in Loved... too much fun....had to keep pausing it to tell my husband my theories about the plot… Congratulations @aanandlrai @jaypraddesai @kanika.d @tapaseepannu tooo good @jimmysheirgill killed it! @vikrantmassey brilliant as always."

Writing special words for her brother-in-law Sunny, Katrina said, "@sunsunnykhez aahhhhhh you took me by surprise and after seeing this side of you anything you say is right, you are always right and the best devar one can ever imagine promise never to bother you ...."

Amused by Katrina’s message, Sunny replied, "Hahahah… thank you but wasnt I always the best," giving a glimpse of their playful equation.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra reveals her and Nick Jonas' hilarious definition of ‘true love’: ‘When you wake up every…’