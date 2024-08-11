Priyanka Chopra reveals her and Nick Jonas' hilarious definition of ‘true love’: ‘When you wake up every…’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make for one of the cutest celebrity couples. The actress frequently offers glimpses into their special moments together and even makes references that are quite relatable for many people. This time also Priyanka shared a post that revealed her and Nick’s definition of true love. It was a hilarious reference to how she looked when she woke up in the morning.

Today, August 11, 2024, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video in which a dog was seen waking up in a disheveled appearance. The caption on the original post read, “When you wake up every morning looking like this and he still loves you. #TrueLove.”

Priyanka, who could relate to the post, tagged her husband Nick Jonas and used a folded hands as well as a red heart emoji. This is certainly like every married couple out there.

Have a look at Priyanka’s story!

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently concluded filming for her movie The Bluff in Australia. She also put up a story, presumably from the flight, as she returned home. Priyanka was seen with her eyes closed as she soaked up the sunlight from the window and took some well-deserved rest. Check out the picture here!

Earlier, Priyanka shared a wrap post for The Bluff that included pictures and videos from the sets. The post also featured Nick Jonas and Malti Marie.

Advertisement

In the caption, she showered love on her cast and crew, saying, “It’s a picture wrap on The Bluff!!! … and to do it with my family by my side and the incredible people that made this movie possible is such a privilege. This one truly has been a labor of love and couldn’t have come together without the faith of @agbofilms and @amazonmgmstudios in our fearless leader Frankie E Flowers. To be able to work with this remarkable crew in gorgeous @australia with a cast that’s so talented was so much fun!”

She added, “As much as I loved making this movie here I’m sooooo happy to be going home.” Nick commented, “Blown away by you,” under her post, showcasing his love.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Katrina Kaif revealed her ‘idea of perfect relationship’ before marrying Vicky Kaushal; 'Two people walking alongside...'