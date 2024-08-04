Sunny Kaushal reacts to brother Vicky Kaushal and rumored GF Sharvari’s recent successes: ‘It’s extremely special’

Sunny Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his next movie, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. His nearest and dearest ones have also been doing well in their lives. The actor’s brother Vicky Kaushal recently entertained the audience with his comedy movie Bad Newz, while Sunny’s rumored girlfriend Sharvari Wagh’s Munjya also became a success. He reacted to their recent successes and called the feeling special.

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Sunny Kaushal expressed his happiness about the validation received by his loved ones, including Vicky Kaushal and Sharvari. He was really thrilled with the vibe. He said, “When people around you are doing well in their lives and doing what they love and always imagined to be, when they start getting that validation, it is extremely special.” Sunny concluded by requesting everyone to watch his upcoming movie, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is the sequel to the 2021 film Haseen Dillruba. The cast includes Taapsee Pannu as Rani, Vikrant Massey as Rishu, Sunny Kaushal as Abhimanyu, and Jimmy Shergill as Mrityunjay. Sunny’s character is expected to bring a lot of twists and turns in this romantic thriller.

Helmed by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films, the film is directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon. This film, slated to arrive on Netflix on August 9, 2024, is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon and Shiv Chanana.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, after starring in Bad Newz with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, Vicky Kaushal is looking forward to his period drama Chhaava. Directed by Laxman Utekar, it is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He will be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in the film.

Then, he will move onto another big project with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He will be reuniting with his former co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for Love & War, the Christmas 2025 release.

On the other hand, Sharvari Wagh is collaborating with Alia Bhatt on the YRF Spy Universe film Alpha, in which they will be seen in action-packed avatars.

ALSO READ: 12th Fail actress Medha Shankr doesn’t call life before film ‘a struggle’; reveals Vikrant Massey's advice when she became national crush