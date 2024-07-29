Sunny Kaushal gives UNMISSABLE response after fan named Sharvari asks if he is single; Taapsee Pannu says ‘he doesn’t like to...’

Vicky Kaushal’s brother and actor Sunny Kaushal is talented just like his brother. Apart from his professional front, his love life also makes it to the headlines. The actor is rumored to be dating actress Sharvari. However, both the actors have never confirmed or denied their relationship. Sunny is currently gearing up for the release of his next movie, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

During a promotional interview, the actor found himself on the spot when a fan named Sharvari asked about his relationship status.

Sunny Kaushal gives a humorous response indirectly confirming his relationship with Sharvari

Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal, and Vikrant Massey are currently busy promoting their upcoming much-awaited mystery-thriller, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Meanwhile, in an interactive session with fans on Bollywood Hungama, Sunny Kaushal found himself in an awkward situation when a fan named after his rumored ladylove, Sharvari, asked if he was single.

Merely the name itself left the actor blushing and his co-stars breaking into laughter. Meanwhile, Taapsee teased Sunny stating, "Come on guys, Sunny doesn’t like to make it obvious, so please." With a wide smile on his face, the actor again asks what the question was. Once again, Taapsee teases him, "Sunny, tell Sharvari right now."

In response to this, Sunny’s face not only turned red, but he couldn’t stop smiling. He rather replied to the interviewer, "Coming back to your question who is likely to lie in the interview", he then replied looking at the fan, "yes" indirectly confirming that he is in a relationship.

Sharvari on the quality she likes of Sunny Kaushal

It is worth mentioning that in an interview with India Today, Sharvari admitted to finding Sunny’s dedication towards his craft 'really admirable.'

Both the rumored lovebirds have never confirmed or denied the relationship. However, on various occasions, Sharvari is seen enjoying quality time spent with Kaushal’s family; igniting speculations of their relationship.

About Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Meanwhile, the upcoming much-buzzed mystery-thriller, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is a sequel to the 2021 release, Haseen Dillruba. Directed by Jayprad Desai, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal in the lead roles. Written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon, the film is backed by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films.

It is poised to stream on Netflix from August 9, 2024.

