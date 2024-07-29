Taapsee Pannu admits feeling sad for those who don’t know about hubby Mathias Boe: ‘Just because he is not a cricketer or big businessman…’

Taapsee Pannu married Danish badminton player Mathias Boe earlier this year on June 23. The couple tied the nuptial knot in an intimate wedding ceremony after being in a relationship for a long time. Recently, the Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actor revealed why she wanted to keep her wedding low-key.

Taapsee Pannu on being married to Mathias Boe

In a recent interview with Fever FM, Taapsee Pannu was queried about her wedding to Mathias Boe stating that she is now somebody else’s Haseen Dillruba. In response, the actress stated that she doesn’t like being said, "uski ho gayi (I’m hers now)."

She said, "I’m my own person. He is his own person. I can be haseen for 1.4 billion people, I should be, and he can be a kicka** athlete for the whole world and he should be. Main uski nahin hui hun vo mera bhi nai hua hai (I’m not hers, and he is not mine). We have just decided to have a great party and celebrate our relationship."

Taapsee Pannu on having an intimate wedding with Mathias Boe

The Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actress further addressing privacy around her wedding stated that people have now become used to press releases. However, in her opinion, marriage is a "very private personal moment". She revealed that their wedding comprised of 100–125 people, including the Danes and the Indians, who’ve been a part of their lives for the past 10 years.

She further continued by stating that she didn’t put any extra effort into maintaining the secrecy. "It just so happened because I chose to involve only those people who knew us directly from the people who organized it and all voh mere friends and family wale log hi the," she said.

Pannu explained her point stating that while she was getting married she didn’t want the feel of the movie being shot wondering if she was getting a good photo, or if she might have to release the video so hoping that this moment would come out right.

She said, "I don’t want to have those hang-ups in my mind, probably when I’m on one of the most pivotal or milestonish moments of your life." Thus, the actress mentioned she wanted to be very clear that her personal life doesn’t overlap with her professional life.

Taapsee Pannu on people who wondered who her husband Mathias Boe is

During the conversation, Taapsee reacted to a section of netizens who wondered about who her husband is and said, "I feel sad for those people who don’t know who this guy this. And I don’t want to come out and tell people ke acha just because he is not a cricketer or a big businessman, so you don’t really feel like knowing."

"This is the guy who is probably one of the biggest achievers in badminton in the world and right now probably responsible for where our men’s badminton doubles have reached," she further added.

The actress continued by reasoning that people who didn’t know him through the media were one of the reasons she didn’t want to "spread" the news. She jokingly said that it wasn’t like she hid his face and took him inside or brought him out in public.

On a concluding note, Taapsee stated that it was people who were not interested in him. She remarked that he is a quite tall guy with a pretty good physique. The actress said, "Vo kaafi visible hai, kaafi chamakta bhi hai safed sa so usko chhupana asaan nahin hai itna (He is quite visible, shines and is very fair, so it’s not easy to hide him)."

Taapsee Pannu’s Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba co-starring Sunny Kaushal and Vikrant Massey will stream on Netflix from Aug 9, 2024.

