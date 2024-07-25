Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Vicky Kaushal praises Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal, Vikrant Massey's trailer; his Manmarziyaan co-star goes ‘Tauba Tauba’

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the sequel of the 2021 film Haseen Dillruba, is all set to arrive in August 2024. The trailer of the Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal starrer was launched today, July 25. Taapsee’s Manmarziyaan co-star Vicky Kaushal, who was recently seen in the romantic comedy Bad Newz, showered the trailer with praise. The actress couldn’t help but playfully include his viral song Tauba Tauba in her response.

Vicky Kaushal ‘can’t wait’ for Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal’s Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Today, July 25, 2024, soon after the release of the trailer of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba across social media platforms, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram Stories to share his reaction. Posting the trailer, he wrote, “Too many favorites in one Film!!! Loved the twists and turns in the first part… this one seems crazier. Can’t wait! @sunsunnykhez @taapsee @vikrantmassey @jimmysheirgill @jaypraddesai @kanika.d @aanandlrai @cypploffical @netflix_in Aug 9.”

Responding to Vicky’s praise, Taapsee Pannu re-shared his story and said, “From Rumi to Rani… tauba tauba!” making a reference to her character Rumi in their film Manmarziyaan as well as Vicky’s latest dance number, Tauba Tauba.

Have a look at their banter!

More about the upcoming movie Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

The movie is directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon. It is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon and Shiv Chanana. The 2-minute, 41-second trailer of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba gives a glimpse into the mystery and romance that’s in store for the audience.

Taapsee Pannu stars as Rani, while Vikrant Massey is Rishu. Sunny Kaushal is the fresh addition to the cast as Abhimanyu, and Jimmy Shergill plays the role of Mrityunjay. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is all slated to release on August 9 on Netflix.

About Vicky Kaushal’s recent film Bad Newz

Vicky Kaushal portrayed a true blue Punjabi Akhil Chadha in the film Bad Newz. He starred alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the Anand Tiwari directorial. The movie hit the silver screen on July 19 and is currently running in cinemas.

