Vedaa New Poster OUT: ‘Fighter’ Sharvari expresses gratitude to ‘Abhimanyu sir’ John Abraham on Guru Purnima

Sharvari is currently basking in the success of her two successive releases, Maharaj and Munjya. Her performances were well-received by the audience. Going further, she has another film, Vedaa, alongside John Abraham. The crime-thriller is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. Adding to the excitement, the makers have unveiled a new poster featuring the lead duo.

Vedaa's new poster starring Sharvari and John Abraham OUT

Today, on July 21, a while back, Sharvari took to her Instagram handle and dropped a new poster from her upcoming film, Vedaa featuring her alongside John Abraham. In the latest poster, we can see the Munjya actress enduring bruises on her knees and hands while John offers her a glass of water. We can also see an antiseptic and a cotton ball placed nearby.

As we know, John will be seen essaying the role of a boxing coach to Sharvari.

Expressing her gratitude to "Abhimanyu Sir," she penned, "Mhaari duniya mein aap ek akele aise insaan ho jisne kabhi-koi fark nahin kiya. Guru ho aap mere jisne mhaara saath diya, ladna sikhaya, duniya ki riti-niti, sahi-galat sikha ke ek fighter banaya. Anyaay sehna nahin, balki anyaay ke khilaaf jung karne ka raasta aapne dikhaya. Aap prerna ho mhaari, aur mere jaise kayi Vedaa ki! Aaj Guru Purnima ke din, vada hai yeh Fighter Vedaa ka aapse, ki yeh jung jo anyaay ke khilaaf chhedi hai maine aakhir tak ladugi bhi aur jeetugi bhi."

Take a look:

Fans react to the poster

Soon after the poster was shared, fans thronged to the comments section expressing their excitement for the film. A user wrote, "A picture is worth a thousand words," another elated fan commented, "Can't wait," while a third fan remarked, "Pure patriotic Goosebumps ...superhit looks n very promising," and another user lauded the actress stating, "Sharvari what a trajectory" and another comment read, "Action Abraham is back."

About Vedaa

The teaser of Nikkhil Advani directorial was released earlier this year in March. The promising adrenaline-fueled thriller also featured Tamannaah Bhatia in an important role while Abhishek Banerjee in the compelling role of an enigmatic antagonist.

Set to release on August 15, Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das.

It is important to mention here that Vedaa will lock horns with Shraddha Kapoor’s horror-comedy Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu’s Khel Khel Mein.

