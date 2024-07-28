Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’s Taapsee Pannu gives a peek into her ‘Haseen Moment’ with Sharmila Tagore

Taapsee Pannu is an actress par excellence. She is all set to delight fans with her highly-awaited, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba alongside Sunny Kaushal and Vikrant Massey. The promotional assets including the poster and trailer of the film have already raised anticipation amongst fans. Meanwhile, the actress gave a peek into her ‘haseen moment’ as she met legendary actress Sharmila Tagore.

Taapsee Pannu shares an endearing click with Sharmila Tagore

On July 28, a while back, Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram stories and shared a delightful picture with legendary actress Sharmila Tagore. The two united at an event where in the picture we can see both divas beaming with happiness for the camera. The veteran actress radiating her evergreen elegance and charm was seen sitting on a chair while the Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actress wrapped an arm around her shoulder.

For the event, Taapsee dished boss lady vibes in a red-black outfit. She accessorized her look with hoops and hair tied in a bun and red flowers, complimenting the theme of her upcoming mystery thriller. Meanwhile, Tagore looked her stunning self in a saree.

Elated by the meeting, Taapsee shared the picture and wrote, "Learnt from her to focus on being ‘classic’ not the ‘trend’ #HaseenMoment"

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba's trailer gives a peek into the world of mystery-thriller

The riveting trailer of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba was dropped just a couple of days back on July 25. The trailer offered a glimpse into Rani and Rishu's efforts to move on from their troubled past, only to become entangled in a fresh set of challenges. Just as they seek a peaceful life, the arrival of new characters, including the mysterious Abhimanyu, played by Sunny Kaushal, disrupts their plans.

The intensity is raised this time with the addition of Officer Mritunjay, also known as Montu Chacha, portrayed by Jimmy Shergill. He is a new ace cop with a personal vendetta, determined to expose Rani and Rishu's web of lies.

About Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

The first part of the film titled, Haseen Dillruba was released three years back in 2021. Nearly three years later, makers are ready with its highly-anticipated sequel. Directed by Jayprad Desai, and written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon, the film is backed by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films.

It is poised to premiere exclusively on Netflix from August 9, 2024.

