Sushmita Sen talks about being friends with exes; reveals she is 'blessed' to have them in her life

It was in the year 2020 that Sushmita Sen made her comeback and made a place yet again in our hearts with her powerful performance in Aarya. The latest season of the web show dropped this year in February and she has managed to make everyone fall in love with her all over again. Well, talking about love, her personal life has always been the talk of the town. She had made it to the headlines after her alleged breakup with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. But the two are often spotted together even today. And now in a recent interview, the actress has opened up about marrying, being friends with exes, and much more.

Sushmita Sen talks about marriage

In an interview with Indulge, Sushmita Sen was asked about being friends with exes. Expressing her thoughts, the actress replied that one can definitely be friends with exes but it is hard and confusing. She further added that many people can be friends with exes and not know where to draw the line or have boundaries. “But it’s possible because I have seen it happen, and I am blessed to have it in my life as well.”

Talking about marriage, Sushmita Sen quipped that it has never been a situation for her. Talking about the right reason to get married, the Aarya actress stated that neither the biological clock nor the right time provided by social conditioning should make you want to take this decision. Having said that, she concluded by adding, “But if the person is right and ticks all the boxes as far as I am concerned, of course, I will get married.”

She was also questioned about heartbreaks and how she handles is with dignity, to this the actress responded by saying that her life has been an open book as she has lived it quite honestly and fearlessly. She also added that dignity is something that does not show in one aspect of life. “So, all the decisions you take, whether they hurt you, whether you are betrayed, or whether you were at fault, don’t matter. The point is, that something wasn’t meant to be, and it had to stay for as long as it could teach you something. You value that lesson and move on,” said Sushmita. She also stated that it is not worth investing so much time in a human being and considering that as a mistake. This is the reason she acknowledges them with absolute dignity.

