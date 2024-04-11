Eid 2024: Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and more extend warm wishes to fans

Eid al-Fitr, also known as 'Meethi Eid,' holds profound significance as it marks the end of Ramadan, the sacred month of fasting observed by Muslims worldwide. Celebrated during the initial three days of Shawwal in the Islamic lunar calendar, this joyous occasion commences with communal prayers at dawn on the first day.

From Salman Khan, Ananaya Panday to Rakul Preet Singh, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express love and extend warm wishes on this special occasion. Take a look at the lovely wishes here:

Celebrities extend Eid 2024 wishes

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday took to Instagram stories and shared a short and beautiful video message to extend love and greetings on the occasion of Eid.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan took to Instagram and extended Eid Mubarak wishes to his fans and followers, along with an Eidi, announcing his new movie titled 'Sikander' in collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss. He captioned the post, "Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak!

Rakul Preet Singh

The Runway 34 actress took to social media and posted a sweet Eid message filled with love for her fans and followers worldwide.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundar took to social media and shared a photo with Eid Greetings for her fans and followers worldwide.

Arjun Kapoor

Taking to Instagram stories, Arjun Kapoor extended a sweet Eid Mubarak message filled with love for his fans and followers.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram stories and shared a picture on the ocassion of Eid to extend warm wishes for his fans celebrating.

Karan Johar

Director and Producer Karan Johar took to Instagram stories and shared a simple yet beautiful image to extend his love-filled wishes for Eid Mubarak.

On this day, the air fills with warm wishes of Eid Mubarak as families and friends gather to exchange greetings, don new attire, and savour delectable feasts. Sevai, a sweet delicacy, holds a central place on the menu, epitomising the festival's essence of sweetness and celebration. As a token of brotherhood and compassion, elders give gifts, or 'Eidi' to children, while acts of charity towards the less fortunate underscore the spirit of unity that defines this auspicious day.

