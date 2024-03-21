Star-Studded Spectacle: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards Sets the Stage Ablaze with Craft & Style

Pinkvilla, a global powerhouse in lifestyle and entertainment content, set the stage ablaze with its much-awaited Screen & Style Icons Awards on March 18th, captivating audiences with a mesmerizing extravaganza in the heart of Mumbai. This star-studded affair seamlessly intertwined accolades in technical brilliance, acting prowess, and unparalleled style recognized by a jury featuring luminaries such as Farah Khan, Rohit Shetty, David Dhawan, Urmila Matondkar, Suniel Shetty, Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla, and Ami Patel.

The glittering evening witnessed Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Atlee, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Bobby Deol, Sushmita Sen, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dilip Joshi, Rupali Ganguly, Mohsin Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Manish Malhotra, Orry gracing the red carpet, marking a celebration of talent and style in its grandest form.

The star-studded evening saw Bollywood, TV, OTT, Marathi Cinema’s finest grooving to chart-topping songs, sharing personal anecdotes, and exemplifying brotherhood goals, captivating the audience with their charisma and charm. A highlight of the night was the presence of superstar Akshay Kumar, who graced an Indian craft awards scene after 12 years by making his presence felt at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons, winning not one, but two prestigious awards, adding to the evening's excitement and fervor.

The scintillating performance by Prince of Bhangra, Sukhbir added to the electrifying atmosphere. His high-energy beats set the stage on fire and left the audience spellbound. The awards night was impeccably hosted by the dynamic trio of Maniesh Paul, Neha Dhupia, and Sophie Choudhry, who captivated the audience with their charm, wit, and infectious energy ensuring that the evening was filled with laughter, entertainment, and unforgettable moments.

Nandini Shenoy, Founder & CEO of Pinkvilla, expressed her delight at the success of the event, stating, "The success of the event underscores Pinkvilla's commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining excellence in lifestyle and entertainment content. We are thrilled to have provided a platform for the industry's top talent to shine and for audiences to witness the magic of their favourite celebs up close. We look forward to continuing to innovate and deliver exceptional experiences to our audience."

Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO of Pinkvilla, echoed her sentiments, saying, "The turnout of top celebs of various entertainment industries and the electric atmosphere at the awards night are a testament to the growing influence and significance of Pinkvilla in the entertainment industry. We are proud to have created a platform that recognizes and celebrates the best of various entertainment industries."

