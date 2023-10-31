EXCLUSIVE: Sushmita Sen reveals she draws inspiration from her own life experiences for Aarya Season 3 role

The third season of Aarya, starring Sushmita Sen, will premiere in the next few days. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Sen returning as Aarya after the makers dropped the nerve-wrenching trailer of the Ram Madhvani series on October 12.

The series is going to be a thrilling ride with many twists and turns in the plot. Sushmita's character showcased a fierce and determined single mother side who can go to extremes to save her kids. Now, in an exclusive discussion with Pinkvilla, Suhsmita opened up on how her real-life experiences inspired her for the role of Aarya Sareen.

Sushmita Sen says how loved ones' negative words shatter one's life while talking about Aarya 3 role

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sushmita Sen talked about her role in Aarya 3. Revealing how her real-life experiences inspired her for the role of Aarya Sareen, Sen said, "No matter how imperfect you are in most of the jobs in your life, the people who love you and whom you call your own are somehow the only ones who lift you up and say that you are still good at it, even if you are not. But when they decide to tell you that you are bad at it, your world comes shattering down."

She further added, "This has happened to all of us at some point or another. I think that this itself was enough to draw from real experiences in 'Aarya' to break down the fact that the only place where you could find hope and some sense of belonging has been taken away from you."

About Aarya 3 trailer

Speaking about the trailer of the third season of Aarya, the character of Sushmita can be seen dealing a business with the Russians who were after her life. But, in the meantime, she confronts threats from new entrants on the show, Ila Arun and Indraneil Sengupta. In the trailer, her character who is stronger, more determined, and fiercer like a 'wounded tigress' can be heard saying, "To protect her kids, sometimes a mother has to become a destroyer."

Meanwhile, Aarya 3 starts streaming on November 3 on Disney+ Hotstar.

