Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Aditya Roy Kapoor's rumored lady love Ananya Panday engages in chat with Shraddha Kapoor

The highly anticipated Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 has graced the elegant setting of Taj Lands End in Mumbai, setting the stage for a dazzling celebration on March 18. This glamorous affair is a testament to the brilliance of cinema, bringing together luminaries from the entertainment industry for a night of splendor and recognition. While the event shimmered with star power and glamour, it was the candid exchanges that truly lit up the night.

Amidst the glittering affair, a particular moment captured everyone's attention as fan-favorite actresses Ananya Panday and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted engaged in an animated conversation.

Ananya Panday catches up with Shraddha Kapoor

The internet exploded with excitement when pictures surfaced of Bollywood's reigning queens, Ananya Panday and Shraddha Kapoor, engaged in a lively tête-à-tête at the prestigious awards ceremony. Their animated exchange and infectious laughter instantly became the talk of the town, leaving fans eagerly speculating about the topics of their discussion.

Both divas looked absolutely stunning in their respective outfits, with Shraddha radiating elegance in a peach maxi dress and Ananya exuding charm in a powder blue crop top paired with a side-slit skirt ensemble. Their impeccable style and infectious energy added an extra spark to the already dazzling evening. Take a look:

More about Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024

The event was graced by a multitude of stars, including Kiara Advani, Rani Mukerji, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and others, adding to the glamor and grandeur of the occasion.

