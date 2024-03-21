Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Sushmita Sen wins The Gift Studio presents Best Actor (Female) OTT Jury's Pick award

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 was a star-studded event with numerous celebrities from the entertainment industry, recognizing their remarkable contributions and impeccable sense of style. This prestigious event was graced by the who's who of Bollywood such as Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, and many others, elevating the ceremony with their presence.

Several notable brands lent their support to present the awards across various categories for the Pinkvilla Awards. Sushmita Sen won The Gift Studio presents Best Actor (Female) OTT Jury's Pick award for Taali.

Sushmita Sen wins The Gift Studio presents Best Actor (Female) OTT Jury's Pick award for Taali

Several awards from different categories were presented to the celebrities and that added the extra glitter to the prestigious Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 on March 18 at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

At the event, Sushmita Sen was honored with The Gift Studio presents Best Actor (Female) OTT Jury's Pick award for her captivating acting skills in Taali. The award was presented to her by Atul Agnihotri and Rajiv Bhatia, Business Head of The Gift Studio.

The series Taali features Sushmita Sen in a career-defining role as she tells the story of a transgender community activist Shreegauri Sawant. Sushmita Sen came on board after reading the screenplay and conducting extensive research to fully understand and absorb the character.

Advertisement

For a comprehensive list of winners at the third edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, click HERE.

Our partners include:

TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor

Killer - Powered by Sponsor

Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor

Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner

Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor

Coolberg - Beverage Partner

Just Herbs - Glam Partner

Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner

MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by

Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner

The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner

HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner

93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner

MovieMax - Multiplex Partner

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner

Taj Lands End - Venue Partner

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani win Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water presents Most Stylish Couple