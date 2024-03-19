Bollywood's who's who attended the star-studded Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2024 last night, and the fashion finesse that unfolded was all things fabulous. We don't think we'll ever get over the glamour quotient brought forth by Bollywood's leading ladies.

From Kiara Advani's super hot ice-blue gown to Shilpa Shetty's black co-ord set and Karisma Kapoor's embellished gown, and others, these incomparable outfits rendered us speechless. So, why don’t we zoom in and take a detailed glance at who wore what at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2024?

12 best-dressed celebs at Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2024

Kiara Advani’s strapless ice-blue gown:

Kiara Advani wore the most gorgeous ice-blue floor-length gown, which was created by none other than the Lebanese designer, Sadek Majed. The unique color looked great on the diva.

The strapless plunging neckline with fiery cut-outs and thigh-high slit was just amazing. We loved the elegant train that trailed behind the diva.

Ananya Panday in sequinned co-ord set:

Ananya Panday wore an extremely classy turquoise green sequinned co-ord set last night, and we loved her OOTN (Outfit of the Night). The set featured a high-necked cropped top with a sophisticated neckline.

This was paired with a floor-length skirt with a super hot thigh-high side slit and a snake-like metal embellishment at the waist.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in quirky black co-ord set:

Shilpa left quite a mark last night and left us gushing and gasping. She wore a spectacular archival co-ord set from Mugler that screamed style and sass.

The set featured a fitted full-sleeved crop top with shoulder pads. This was paired with a matching skirt with cut-outs at the waist with a structured extension that mimicked the shoulder puffs. We adore the unique style statement.

Shehnaaz Gill in fiery red form-fitting gown:

Shehnaaz Gill turned heads with her classy and super fiery head-to-toe red ensemble. This exquisite set was created by Shivan and Narresh, and we loved it.

The classy floor-length gown featured sleek zigzag shoulder straps with a deep and plunging neckline. The form-fitting gown was just the perfect choice for the diva's enviable figure.

Karisma Kapoor in an embellished black gown:

Karisma Kapoor absolutely stunned in a classic black satin gown designed by Atsu Sekhose. The strapless gown featuring a square neckline was simply breathtaking, and we were completely blown away.

The body-hugging corseted bodice with nature-inspired shimmery silver floral embellishments looked just amazing. The pleated design with side pockets was a great decision!

Rakul Preet Singh’s chic black co-ord set:

The new bride, Rakul Preet Singh, made quite a splash last night as she walked hand-in-hand with her husband. She wore a black co-ord set which was created for her, by Manish Gharat.

The classy set featured a cap-sleeved crop top with formal shoulder pads with a zipper in between. It was paired with a matching long skirt with an elegant train.

Disha Patani in flowery blush pink co-ord:

Disha Patani absolutely slayed in a stunning blush pink co-ord set last night. The gorgeous flowery ensemble included a strapless bralette with intricate flower details and a plunging neckline that was oh-so-sexy.

She paired it with a lined long skirt with sequin work and a thigh-high side slit that made us swoon.

Janhvi Kapoor in shiny beige and gold gown:

Janhvi Kapoor wore a spectacular beige gown, crafted delicately for her by the creative geniuses at Atelier Prabal Gurung. The pretty statement-worthy gown was a work of art.

The eye-catching ensemble featured a halter neckline with intricate gold nature-inspired sequin work all over it. The ruched style of the gown with the elegant train was just a revelation.

Sushmita Sen in timeless velvet black gown:

Sushmita Sen isn’t just a talented actress, she is also a true fashion queen. Her striking head-to-toe black velvet ensemble was just perfect.

The strapless and plunging structured neckline was a great addition. Her stylish gown also had a ruched design that added to its texture. The sexy front slit and laced-up style at the back were just fabulous.

Shraddha Kapoor in sequinned peach gown:

Shraddha Kapoor absolutely sparkled in a stunning peach outfit that stole the show. The halter neck and high neckline combo was a dazzling touch.

The sequins on the floor-length gown highlighted her figure beautifully, while the flowing hem added a touch of elegance to her look.

Mrunal Thakur in a cool black and gold gown:

Mrunal Thakur looked gorgeous in a black gown with gold embellishments last night. This classy bodycon ensemble featured a sleek strap on one side with a full sleeve on the other.

The asymmetrical high neckline looked super phenomenal while the sensational thigh-high side slit was super hot. The gold chains attached to the outfit looked awesome as well. They elongated her legs and elevated the outfit perfectly.

Rani Mukerji in a formal black pantsuit:

Rani Mukerji served a super stylish corporate core statement at the star-studded event last night, in an all-black pantsuit that looked all things fun, formal, and beyond fabulous.

The pretty diva’s pantsuit featured a fitted full-sleeved blazer with a deep V-shaped neckline with shoulder pads. She paired this with matching ankle-length pants with a straight fit. She added a layered pearl necklace to elevate the look.

So, which one of these outfits is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

