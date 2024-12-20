Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s son shares special bond with cousin Inaaya; Soha’s video proves it

Bollywood's favorite little star, Taimur Ali Khan, son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, is celebrating his birthday today (December 20). On this special occasion, his aunt and Saif's sister, Soha Ali Khan, shared a heartwarming birthday wish for the little one, leaving everyone in awe. The sweet video she posted highlights the adorable bond Taimur shares with his cousin Inaaya, making it the perfect winter delight!

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday wish for her nephew, Taimur Ali Khan. The video begins with Taimur and Soha’s daughter, Inaaya, having a blast jumping on the bed, followed by them swimming together. The clip also includes candid moments of the two enjoying pizza with laughter and playing with a diya.

One of the most adorable shots features Taimur posing playfully with his tongue out and a sketch in hand, while Inaaya looks at him with a smile. It's an irresistibly cute video that showcases their precious bond.

Sharing the adorable video, Soha Ali Khan wrote, “From jumping on the bed to racing freestyle, we have come a long way—here's to a lifetime of family, food, and prezzies !! Happy Birthday Tim bhai.”

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Sharmila Tagore spoke about her grandson Taimur’s unexpected rise to fame, revealing that he became the most popular child in every category within a year of his birth.

Tagore also compared Taimur's and his younger brother Jeh’s personalities. While Taimur is quiet and reserved, Jeh is lively and full of energy, with the two brothers displaying very different temperaments.

The Gulmohar actress, fond of being around children, enjoys observing her many grandchildren and her friends' kids. She shared that children often express themselves indirectly, revealing their thoughts through long conversations. This was something she noticed during her son Saif Ali Khan's childhood.

Meanwhile, in the final episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Saif Ali Khan shared that his son Taimur finds the idea of acting and performing in front of large crowds overwhelming. Saif clarified that Taimur isn’t interested in pursuing acting. Maheep Kapoor praised Taimur for his strong personality and noted that he’s quite reactive to the paparazzi and the public's obsession with him.

