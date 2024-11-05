PICS: Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu intake 'vitamin sea' as they chill during Maldives vacation; daughter Inaaya channels her inner water baby

Lovebirds Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu often grab headlines on the Internet. The couple recently jetted to the Maldives for a family holiday with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha and Kunal had 'vitamin sea' intake as they chilled during the Maldives vacation and daughter Inaaya channelled her inner water baby. Their latest pictures say it all.

Soha Ali Khan recently dropped a few pictures from the Maldives vacation on Instagram. The collection also features her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. In the first picture, Soha can be seen riding a tricycle and Kunal is relishing gelato on their vacation.

The second photo shows the couple posing against the backdrop of a picturesque beach location. The third one shows the trio posing for a picture together. In one of the pictures, Kunal lifts his daughter Inaaya in the air as they enjoy their time in a swimming pool. The munchkin is happily posing for the camera while showing a victory sign with her hand.

A picture shows the mother-daughter duo enjoying the beachside view of the sea as they sunbathe together. Kunal and Inaaya are also enjoying their ice cream together. In the last picture, Soha, Kunal, and Inaaya are resting on a yacht in the sea.

"Got us some vitamin sea," read her caption.

Don't miss all the pictures here:

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu spent quality time in the Fari Islands, Maldives. Neha Dhupia, who shares a close bond with the couple, dropped a reaction in the comment section. Neha wrote, "Come back! We miss u guys," and added an awestruck emoji.

Actress Rituparna Sengupta commented, "Lovely photos...lots of love" followed by a few red heart emojis.

Soha recently celebrated Halloween with her daughter Inaaya. The actress had posted some pictures of getting ready for the occasion. Her husband, Kunal drew a mustache on her face as she turned into a magician for the day.

Soha Ali Khan married her longtime beau Kunal Kemmu in 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017. On the work front, they have collaborated in movies like Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, 99, and Go Goa Gone.

