Kareena Kapoor denies selfie to fan as she returns from family vacation with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh; netizens react: WATCH

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, the royal couple of Bollywood, never fail to turn heads, especially when they step out with their kids- Taimur and Jeh. Now, most recently, the Khan family was spotted at the airport while both the little munchkins won over the internet with their twinning outfits. Meanwhile, the actress denied a selfie to a fan.

Today, on November 5, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and their kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan were spotted at the airport as they returned to Mumbai after a wholesome family vacation. In a video shared by the paps, Saif led the way, carrying a book and his mobile phone in one hand and Taimur’s hand in another. Tim Tim was carrying a black backpack.

Meanwhile, Bebo walked behind him and held Jeh’s hand. While she made her way towards her car, a fan approached the actress for a selfie, which the actress denied, seemingly to maintain a safe space considering she was with her family. Later, the Singham Again actress made Jeh sit with his father in the front seat and glanced at the paps from her car before leaving.

Reacting to the video, several fans came in the actress’ support. A fan wrote, "They have kids to see to why people don’t use common sense" while another fan wrote, "Give her a break with two kids she wants to leave asap."

During their latest appearance, Kareena kept it uber cool in a printed blue shirt paired with denim pants and matching slippers. Meanwhile, Saif opted for his iconic pathani kurta and black Kolhapuri chappals.

It was just a few days ago when Kareena shared pictures with her husband, Saif from a romantic vacation at an exotic location. The couple ditched the Diwali celebration to spend time close to serendipity as they posed with a beautiful sunset in the background. “Diwali sunsets with my Love (heart and rainbow emojis) #2024,” the post was captioned.

On the work front, Kareena is currently enjoying the release of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again led by Ajay Devgn. The hardcore action-entertainer has been receiving immense love from the audience.

Meanwhile, Saif will soon start working on Race 4 with Sidharth Malhotra.

