Sharmila Tagore reveals ‘Taimur is a really quiet and Jeh is all over the place’; grandmom adds ‘They are very different’

lSharmila Tagore, the mother of Saif Alia Khan shares a close bond with her grandchildren. Recently, the actress opened up about her grandkids Taimur and Jeh who are always in headlines and their cute antics captured on camera quickly go viral. She shared that Taimur, who is the older brother, has a quiet personality while Jeh is all over the place.

In a recent interview with SCREEN, Sharmila Tagore discussed how Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's elder son, Taimur who gradually went to become popular and made it to the headlines within a year of his birth. she said, “Initially, I thought that he was popular in the children’s category, but then I got to know that he was the most popular overall, in every category.”

Discussing further she shared her observations about Taimur and his younger brother Jeh's personality. Tagore highlighted that the two have completely different personalities and said, “Taimur is a really quiet and reserved person. Jeh, on the other hand, is all over the place and very lovely. They are all over the place. They are very different temperamentally,”

The Gulmohar actress who is known for her grace and candid views expressed her fondness towards children. She explained that she has many grandchildren and even gets opportunities to meet her friend's kids. So, she is often surrounded by them and likes to observe and talk to them.

Sharing one of her observations, the veteran actress said that children want to say something but often say it indirectly in a long conversation. So, one has to listen to everything they say. The Break Ke Baad actress revealed that she made this observation during her son Saif Ali Kahn's childhood.

Consequently, she shared that interesting anecdote and mentioned one day when her son was growing up, he was trying to communicate something. But, she stopped him in between because she felt she understood it and the conversation just went on and on.

She said, “You really have to pay attention because children don’t say directly what they want to say. They say it in a very roundabout manner. You can’t give them instant replies.”

Meanwhile, Sharmila Tagore is set to return to the big screen with Outhouse, a film that features Mohan Agashe, Sonali Kulkarni, and Neeraj Kabi in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 20.

For those unaware, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan fell in love on the set of their 2008 film Tashan and married on October 16, 2012. They welcomed their first son Taimur in 2016 and Jeh in 2021.

