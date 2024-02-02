WATCH: Priyanka Chopra relishes rainy days in LA while enjoying 'favorite' Pankaj Udhas melody Aur Ahista

Priyanka Chopra is basking in a wonderfully fulfilling phase of her life, achieving professional success while cherishing moments with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie. The joyous family is frequently spotted enjoying vacations, making the most of their time together.

Priyanka consistently offers fans a glimpse into her life through social media, sharing snippets of her day-to-day routine. In a recent post, she delighted her followers by revealing how she finds joy on a rainy day, indulging in the melodies of her favorite tunes.

Priyanka Chopra finds delight in the rain while in Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a mesmerizing video on her Instagram stories, capturing the enchanting beauty of a rainy day. The actress, immersed in the soothing ambiance, accompanied the scene with the timeless melody of Pankaj Udhas's Aur Ahista. Captioning the post, she wrote, "Rainy days...my favourite. Who remembers this song?"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas vacate their Los Angeles home

According to a recent report from Page Six, Priyanka and Nick Jonas had to leave their Los Angeles home due to several issues. The couple's luxurious property, purchased in September 2019 for $20 million, includes seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine room, an indoor basketball court, an interior bowling alley, a home theater, an entertainment lounge, and a spa with a steam shower, among other amenities.

However, a lawsuit obtained by Page Six outlines problems with the pool and spa, beginning around April 2020, involving porous waterproofing that led to mold contamination and related issues. These challenges reportedly made the premises virtually unlivable and posed health risks, prompting the lawsuit to seek rescission of the purchase and sale agreement due to substantial damage.

Meanwhile, the Bajirao Mastani actress, along with her husband and their daughter, has reportedly relocated to another property while ongoing construction works aim to address the identified issues in their original home.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka's recent ventures include her appearance in the film Love Again and the web series Citadel, where she co-starred with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. The actress was slated to join Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, a film also featuring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. However, in a recent interview with Variety, the director revealed that the project has faced delays due to scheduling conflicts.

