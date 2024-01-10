Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior turns 4: Ajay Devgn, Kajol and others express pride over movie with sweet posts

The year 2020 witnessed the release of a much-celebrated film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The period drama unveils the story of one of the greatest warriors in the country's history. The story takes place in the year 1664, during a time when Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the ruler of the Marathas, was engaged in a difficult battle against the Mughals, led by Emperor Aurangzeb. Directed by Om Raut, the film starred Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Neha Sharma, Sharad Kelkar, and Pankaj Tripathi amongst others in important roles.

While Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior completes 4 years of its release today, to mark the special occasion, the cast members Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, and the director took to their social media handles and got nostalgic about it.

Ajay Devgn celebrates 4 years of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Today, on January 10, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram and shared the motion poster featuring his character in the film with a saffron flag in his hand which has an ‘aum’ written on it. The text on the clip reads, “The memories & lessons I learnt on the sets of Tanhaji awakened my inner mavala. The power of ‘maay bhavani’ and ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ still gives me the strength to be Tanhaji in real life to face any challenges” followed by “Jai Bhavani! Jai Shivaji”

The actor added a powerful dialogue as he called the war cry in the film. “#4YearsOfTanhajiTheUnsungWarrior,” read the caption alongside the post.

Take a look:

The post shared by the actor prompted his fans reaction to the post as they flooded the comments section with their heartfelt comments. A fan commented, “National Award-winning film Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior “Another fan commented, “One of the best movie of indian heroes,” while a third fan wrote, “One of the best movie in Hindi Bollywood cinema.”

In addition to this, several other fans also dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Kajol and others rejoice as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior clocks 4 years of release

Kajol, on the other hand, who was seen playing the role of Savitribai Malusare in the film, also expressed her elation over getting the opportunity to portray the ‘brave character’. She wrote, “It was a privilege to portray the brave character of Savitribai Malusare.. Stories of our unsung warriors should be talked about more often, the valor is forever inspiring and is much needed! @omraut @ajaydevgn @sharadkelkar @devdatta.g.nage #bhushankumar #saifalikhan @mickeycontractor @nachiketbarve”

Take a look:

In addition to this, Sharad Kelkar mesmerized the audience with his portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. On 4 years of Tanhaji, the actor revisited the times and shared his look poster on Instagram. Sharing the post, in the caption, he wrote, “जय भवानी जय शिवाजी (Accompanied by red flag emojis)। #4yearsoftanhajitheunsungwarrior #chatrapatishivajimaharaj #jaibhavanijaishivaji”

Take a look:

Furthermore, the proud helmer Om Raut also didn’t miss the opportunity to share his pride in directing the film. Taking to his Instagram, he shared a video clip from the film and wrote alongside, “A movie which will forever remain close to my heart. (accompanied by folded hand emojis)Thank you for the beautiful memories @ajaydevgn sir, #BhushanKumar Ji, @kajol ma'am, #SaifAliKhan sir, @sharadkelkar, @nehasharmaofficial, @devdatta.g.nage and #TeamTanhaji for being a part of this journey. #HarHarMahadev #4YearsOfTanhajiTheUnsungWarrior”

Take a look:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a historical action film that was co-written and directed by Om Raut. The film was backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Ajay Devgn under T-Series Films and Ajay Devgn FFilms.

