12th Fail's Medha Shankr enjoys massive fanfare; actor's Instagram following takes a jump of 238 %

Medha Shankr has been the current buzz on social media. Her last release 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, brought her immense appreciation and attraction for her stellar portrayal of IRS Shraddha Joshi alongside Vikrant Massey. While the film has been enjoying accolades and appreciation from the audiences, the actress also took center stage following the film’s success. Additionally, Medha’s fan following on Instagram has also catapulted.

Medha Shankr's Instagram followers shoot within a week

The sweet and innocent representation of Shraddha Joshi by Medha Shankr opposite Vikrant Massey in 12th Fail has been well-received by the fans. The actress had nearly around 300 thousand followers on Instagram. However, the film has been becoming a rage owing to which Medha’s popularity on social media also skyrocketed as she hit more than one million followers on the platform and that too within a week.

Hands Down, her incredible performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial put her into the spotlight and she has been ruling the internet. From critical acclaim for her compelling and nuanced acting to snippets of her scenes, she is setting social media ablaze.

Diving into Medha Shankr's filmography

For those living under the rocks, Medha stepped into Bollywood in 2021 with Shaddisthan. Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film will was a musical drama which revolved around a road trip. The film is currently available to watch on Disney + Hotstar and also featured Kirti Kulhari, Nivedita Bhattacharya, and others in the lead roles.

Following the same year, Medha mesmerized the audience with her presence in the romantic comedy series, Dil Bekaraar, stepping into the role of Eshwari Thakur. The film was based on the novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls. Helmed by Habib Faisal, the show featured Akshay Oberoi, Sahher Bambba, Anjali Anand, Raj Babbar, Padmini Kolhapure, Sukhmani Sadana, and Poonam Dhillon. This series is also Premiering on Disney+ Hotstar.

Later in the year 2022, Medha was seen in Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy’s cinematic creation, Max, Min And Meowzaki. She was seen portraying the role of of Minara Hussain. The film also made its mark on prestigious platforms such as the Busan International Film Festival and the London Indian Film Festival.

About 12th Fail

The much-celebrated 12th Fail is written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film is based on Anurag Pathak's book of the same name and is based on the life of IPS Manoj Sharma and his wife Shraddha Joshi. The film which went on to become a critical and commercial success was released in the theaters on October 27, 2023, and is currently streaming on OTT Platform, Disney+Hostar.

12th Fail becomes the highest rated film on IMDb

Just a couple of days back, it came to light that 12th Fail has become the highest-rated film out of the list of 250 films of Indian cinema. The film has acquired the first rank with a 9.2 rating out of 10. In a list of the top five Indian movies of all time, the list includes the 1993 animated film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, Mani Ratnam’s Nayakan, Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Gol Maal, and actor R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

It is worth mentioning that by achieving the spot, 12th Fail has left behind acclaimed Hollywood blockbusters including the likes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (8.6), Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (8.4), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (7.9), Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon (7.8), John Wick: Chapter 4(7.7) and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie headlined by Margot Robbie (6.9).

