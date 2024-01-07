Team Animal strongly reacts to Javed Akhtar's 'lick my shoe' remark: 'Your art form is big FALSE'

The movie Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, hit the screens in December 2023 and made a huge impact at the box office from the first day. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri, the film set numerous box office records. Although it received praise from many, some criticized it for glorifying toxic masculinity. Recently, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar critizized and mentioned that it’s “dangerous” if such a film has emerged as a superhit. Now, the team of Animal has reaced to the same.

Animal team reacts to Javed Akhtar’s comment on the film’s ‘lick my shoe’ scene

Recently, following criticism of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal’s ‘lick my shoe’ scene featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri and Kabir Singh by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, the team of the movie which also features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in significant roles responded with a sarcastic remark.

Today, the movie's official page took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and mentioned that if a writer of his "caliber" fails to comprehend the betrayal of a lover, then the entire art form is a significant falsehood. The team of the film also made a sarcastic comment about feminism.

The Animal’s page’s tweet read, “Writer of your calibre cannot understand the betrayal of a lover (Between Zoya & Ranvijay) then all your art form is big FALSE & If a woman (betrayed and fooled by a man in the name of love) would have said "lick my shoe" then you guys would have celebrated it by calling it feminism. Let love be free from the politics of gender. Let's just call them lovers. LOVER cheated and lied. LOVER said lick my shoe. Period @Javedakhtarjadu.”

Advertisement

TAKE A LOOK:

Javed Akhtar’s comment on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

During his speech at the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival in Aurangabad, Javed Akhtar discussed the genre of films finding success in contemporary times. Without explicitly mentioning Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Javed Akhtar made remarks referring to it.

He said, “Agar koi film jisme ek aadmi ek aurat se kahe 'tu mere joote chaat', agar ek aadmi kahe 'iss aurat ko thappad maar dene mein kya kharaabi hai?' wo picture superhit ho to badi khatarnaak baat hai. (If there’s a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe, if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman, and the film is a super hit, that’s dangerous).”

He alluded to a controversial scene in Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, where his character instructs Triptii Dimri to lick his shoe as a demonstration of her genuine love for him.

More about the Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer Animal

Animal is an intense crime film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie tells a intricate story filled with violence and conflicts, primarily centered around a challenging relationship between a father and son.

In the film Animal, Ranbir Kapoor plays a crucial role that delves into the intricate relationship between a father and his son. Anil Kapoor, an experienced actor, portrays the character Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the plot. Rashmika Mandanna assumes a significant female role as Geetanjali, the wife of the main character.

ALSO READ: Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Animal’s female characters, says Rashmika Mandanna called Ranbir Kapoor like a 'kid'