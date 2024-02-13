Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya song Gallan OUT: Shahid Kapoor pines for Kriti Sanon’s love in soulful melody

The much-anticipated romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya made its debut in cinemas last week, swiftly capturing the hearts of audiences with its distinctive storyline and the mesmerizing chemistry between the leads, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film's soundtrack has garnered immense praise for its diverse tracks and captivating visuals. Now, to further delight viewers, the makers have unveiled a new catchy song titled Gallan, which is the perfect love melody to enjoy on this Valentine’s Day.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya song Gallan featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has been released

On Tuesday, February 13, the team behind the recently released film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya unveiled a new song from its enchanting album. Entitled Gallan, the music is a collaboration between composers Talwiinder, NDS, and MC Square, featuring lyrics and vocals by Talwiinder and MC Square. Vijay Ganguly is credited for the captivating choreography.

The music video commences with a poignant voiceover by Shahid Kapoor, who sets the emotional tone by reflecting, "Pehli baar kisi se nazrein milana, pehli baar kisi ki hasi dekh kar khud muskurana aur phir ek din usse kho dene ka gham" (The first time locking eyes with someone, the first time smiling at their laughter, and then the sorrow of losing them one day). Shahid's character, Aryan, is portrayed as deeply pining for Kriti Sanon's character, SIFRA.

In a mesmerizing dream sequence, Kriti stuns in a shimmering dress at a club as the actors exude sizzling chemistry. The inclusion of a rap segment adds a modern twist to the stirring romantic melody, perfectly encapsulating the essence of longing and desire, particularly fitting for the Valentine's season, where one yearns for heartfelt connections with their beloved.

Watch the full song here:

Fan reactions to the new song Gallan from Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Fans wasted no time expressing their excitement and admiration in the comments section under the music video on YouTube. One fan cleverly remarked, “Kriti and Shahid what a robotic chemistry....love this movie,” while another simply stated, “Both are so cute.” A comment highlighted the sentiment, “most beautiful song for Valentine's Day.”

One user deeply expressed, “Their Emotions Are So Pure I'm In Love With Them,” while another praised the overall experience, saying, “This movie and songs are so good.”

Additional comments such as, “The song is very beautiful, I like it,” and “A well produced groovy track. Should have been a part of the full album when it released last week” further underscored the appreciation for the song among viewers.

About Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: An Impossible Love Story narrates the tale of Aryan Agnihotri, a robotics engineer, and his unconventional love story with SIFRA, a robot. This film marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between the duo Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

The ensemble cast further includes renowned actors such as Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, Rajesh Kumar, Grusha Kapoor, Ashish Verma, and more, with Janhvi Kapoor making a special cameo appearance.

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, the film hit theaters on February 9th. The music album of the movie boasts an array of tracks, including the peppy title track, the energetic dance number Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, and romantic melodies such as Akhiyaan Gulaab and Tum Se.

