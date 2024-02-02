10 Shahid Kapoor dance numbers you can't afford to miss just like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya songs

Shahid Kapoor stands out as one of the finest dancers to grace the Hindi film industry. Ever since his dazzling debut in Ishq Vishk back in 2003, Shahid has captivated audiences not only with his acting prowess but also with his exceptional dancing skills, establishing himself as a true icon over the past two decades. Certain songs of his have etched themselves in history, not just for their melodious tunes but also for the sheer brilliance of Shahid's dance moves.

In his upcoming cinematic venture, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: An Impossible Love Story, Shahid once again unleashes his mastery of dance. Tracks like Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, Akhiyaan Gulaab, and the film's title song have been met with resounding acclaim from audiences, who eagerly embrace the opportunity to witness Shahid's electrifying dance routines once more.

As we immerse ourselves in the rhythm of these songs, let's embark on a journey through some of the most unforgettable dance numbers featuring the charismatic Shahid Kapoor that have left an indelible mark on our hearts.

10 unforgettable Shahid Kapoor dance songs that will leave you spellbound:

1. Shaam Shaandaar

Movie: Shaandaar

Shaandaar Music: Amit Trivedi

Amit Trivedi Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Amitabh Bhattacharya Singer: Amit Trivedi

Amit Trivedi Choreographer: Bosco Martis

Shaam Shaandaar is a vibrant song from the movie Shaandaar, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In this track, Shahid captivates audiences with a blend of contemporary and traditional dance moves, set against a backdrop of colorful sets. The song encourages listeners to immerse themselves in the magic of the evening, making it a favorite pick for parties and celebrations.

2. Bismil

Movie: Haider

Haider Music: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj Lyrics: Gulzar

Gulzar Singer: Sukhwinder Singh

Sukhwinder Singh Choreographer: Sudesh Adhana

Bismil is a visually stunning and emotionally charged song from the movie Haider. In this poignant composition, Shahid delivers a powerful performance, skillfully portraying the inner turmoil and conflict of his character.

3. Gandi Baat

Movie: R... Rajkumar

R... Rajkumar Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Anupam Amod

Anupam Amod Singer: Mika Singh, Kalpana Patowary

Gandi Baat from the movie R... Rajkumar is a high-energy and catchy song featuring Shahid, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prabhu Deva. Shahid mesmerizes with his impeccable dancing skills as he brings to life the playful and flirtatious lyrics of the song.

4. Dhating Naach

Movie: Phata Poster Nikhla Hero

Phata Poster Nikhla Hero Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Amitabh Bhattacharya Singer: Nakash Aziz, Neha Kakkar

Nakash Aziz, Neha Kakkar Choreographer: Bosco-Caesar

Dhating Naach from the movie Phata Poster Nikhla Hero is a fun and entertaining song that features Shahid alongside Nargis Fakhri. The number is a visual treat, with Shahid and Nargis dancing quirkily on vibrant sets, perfectly complementing the upbeat tempo of the music.

5. Pump It Up

Movie: Chance Pe Dance

Chance Pe Dance Music: Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami Lyrics: Irfan Siddiqui

Irfan Siddiqui Singer: Vishal Dadlani

Pump It Up is a pivotal moment in the movie Chance Pe Dance, where Shahid delivers a mesmerizing performance on stage. In this dynamic and visually stunning number, Shahid showcases his exceptional dance skills while exuding effortless charm and style.

6. Dhan Te Nan

Movie: Kaminey

Kaminey Music: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj Lyrics: Gulzar

Gulzar Singer: Sukhwinder Singh, Vishal Dadlani, Robert Bob Omulo

Sukhwinder Singh, Vishal Dadlani, Robert Bob Omulo Choreographer: Ahmed Khan

Dhan Te Nan is an electrifying song from the movie Kaminey, known for its gritty and edgy vibe. This powerful and energetic track captures the essence of the film's intense narrative and setting. With its pulsating beats and infectious rhythm, Dhan Te Nan has become an iconic party anthem with a memorable hook step.

7. Aai Paapi

Movie: Kismat Konnection

Kismat Konnection Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Shabbir Ahmed

Shabbir Ahmed Singer: Neeraj Shridhar

Aai Paapi is a feel-good groovy track from the film Kismat Konnection, starring Shahid and Vidya Balan. It is known for its club theme, lively dance moves, and catchy beats, making it a popular choice for parties.

8. Mauja Hi Mauja

Movie: Jab We Met

Jab We Met Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Irshad Kamil Singer: Mika Singh

Mika Singh Choreographer: Bosco-Caesar

Mauja Hi Mauja is the end credits song from the movie Jab We Met, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. In this celebratory track, the duo showcases their undeniable chemistry as they dance together to vibrant choreography and energetic beats. Their effortless synchronization and playful interactions add to the charm of the song.

9. Nagada Nagada

Movie: Jab We Met

Jab We Met Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Irshad Kamil Singer: Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali

Jab We Met features another hit track, Nagada Nagada, a festive song in which Shahid and Kareena's characters perform at her house. This song is characterized by energetic dance steps, traditional folk elements, and expressive gestures, making it a joyous celebration within the film.

10. Aaja Ve Mahi

Movie: Fida

Fida Music: Anu Malik

Anu Malik Lyrics: Sameer

Sameer Singer: Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Aaja Ve Mahi is a party song featuring Shahid and Kareena from their film Fida. The song is known for its groovy beats, romantic lyrics, catchy tune, and the charming incorporation of the duo's own vocals, adding a personal touch to the track.

To experience more of this, catch the magic of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's enchanting dance sequences in the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, slated to hit theaters on February 9, 2024.

