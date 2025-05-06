The Royals: Zeenat Aman reveals the person she was ‘most charmed by’ while working on the series; can you guess?

Legendary actress Zeenat Aman is currently looking forward to the release of her upcoming regal rom-com series, The Royals. Ahead of its release, nearly a week back, Ishaan Khatter had penned a long note in her appreciation. Now the legendary actress reciprocated the love with a special note while admitting being ‘most charmed by’ him.

On May 6, Zeenat Aman shared a still featuring her with Ishaan Khatter from their upcoming series, The Royals. She began the note by apologizing to her fans, noting their anticipation for her series on the Kapoors. However, she stated that while she is currently promoting the regal series, it will take another week or so.

Further, the legendary actress clarified that the special post was not a studio mandate, but her "honest and earnest appreciation" for the teamwork and effort that went into creating The Royals.

She went on to praise Khatter as she wrote, "Now, while every member of the cast and crew did their best to ensure my comfort, I must admit I am most charmed by the young Mr. Khatter."

"Here is a boy whose star is on the rise, yet he made it a point to prioritise my wellbeing. From assisting me down the stairs to my vehicle, to bringing me fresh ginger ale to sip on between takes and conjuring up cushions for the uncomfortable plastic chair I had to sit on during readings, he exhibited the courtesies and grace I thought had become virtues of the past," she further explained.

Aman also praised his immense dedication towards his craft, noting how he learnt horse-riding and dancing skills to embody his royal character. In conclusion, the legendary actress showered the young actor with her blessings for a successful career.

In addition to this, in her long note, Aman mentioned that the long shoot schedules of 10 to 12-hour workdays leave her exhausted. She stated that "tedious time in the makeup chair, heavy costumes and jewelry," and taxing shoot requirements leave her with swollen ankles and drooping eyes.

However, she expressed happiness about her team being able to pull a "coup." According to her, Maji Sahiba- her character in the show is absolutely entitled, queenly, tart, and intimidating— just as it was scripted.

The Royals will release on Netflix on May 9.

