Met Gala 2025: Zendaya and Anna Sawai CLASH With Same White Tuxedo Looks; Who Wore it Better? VOTE

Zendaya and Anna Sawai accidentally ended up twinning in equally stunning white suits at the Met Gala 2025. While the Euphoria star is a Met Gala veteran, this year marks Sawai's debut at the Anna Wintour-hosted event.

The Shogun actress, who has bagged the best actress awards at the Emmys, Golden Globe, and SAG Awards, served a chic Dior white ensemble look with a wide-brimmed hat by Stephen Jones.

Advertisement

Sawai, who has previously slayed in several jaw-dropping gowns at high-profile red carpets, told the New York Times, "I feel like every carpet, I’ve only worn dresses."

"This is going to be the first time that I’m getting to kind of channel my androgynous side. And I’m really excited to pay respect to Black dandyism," she added.

According to the outlet, Sawai has been styled by Karla Welch, while Maria Grazia Chiuri designed her suit. She paired her attire with a Cartier watch and brought gloves separately.

Meanwhile, the Dune actress, 28, walked the iconic Met steps in a custom cream-white three-piece Louis Vuitton suit designed by Pharrell Williams. She paired it with a matching tie, a floppy hat, and a brooch. Her engagement ring from Tom Holland completed her stunning outfit.

Both actresses expressed their fashion expertise with elegant interpretations of this year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. They adhered to the dress code, Tailored for You, celebrating the cultural importance and historical significance of menswear.

Advertisement

While Zendaya's trousers were flared, Anna Sawai opted for a pair of wide-legged pants to complement her 5-foot-1-inch frame. Sawai added a silver tie clip to her ensemble, leaving her hair down. The Spider-Man actress, on the other hand, had her hair in a bun tucked beneath her iconic white hat.

Zendaya or Anna Sawai: Who wore it better? VOTE Zendaya and Anna Sawai twin in white tuxedo ensemble at Met Gala 2025. Pick your favorite look. Zendaya Anna Sawai

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2025: Who's on This Year's Guest List? From Rihanna and Shah Rukh Khan Rumors to Kylie Jenner-Timothée Chalamet, More