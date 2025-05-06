Met Gala 2025: Halle Berry Pulls Most Controversial Look of the Evening with No-Underwear Style; See Here

Halle Berry turned heads at the Met Gala blue carpet, as she donned a controversial outfit for the event. The actress drew attention towards her with an ensemble that had a plunging neckline and a striped design at the bottom.

As the Oscar-winning star walked past the cameras at the ceremony, she was at risk of a major wardrobe malfunction but posed with grace for the paparazzi. Moreover, Berry ditched her underpants, keeping the torso and the crotch open and very much visible through her outfit.

Advertisement

The actress completed her look with a black satin jacket and a net across her face. The Never Let Go star’s dress included a trail at the end, covering the blue floral carpet. For the jewelry, Berry kept it only to a silver necklace and earrings.

Meanwhile, the Monster’s Ball star wasn’t the only one walking the blue carpet in a risqué outfit. Sabrina Carpenter, too, ditched pants, as she opted for a maroon suit at the ceremony.

As for the fans’ reaction to Halle Berry’s look, the users took to their social media to drop their thoughts. One of the fans wrote, “Halle... my girl. I expected more from you. We get it. The body is bodying and you have aged like a fine, fine wine. But this is not the move.”

Another user shared, “Halle Berry is still hot but doesn't need to dress like that.” The third netizen stated, “Halle Berry's outfit was disgraceful. You could see her pubic area.”

Advertisement

This year’s theme for the Met Gala was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which was based on Monica L. Miller’s book, Slave to Fashion. The theme of the year paid tribute to Black Dandyism, leading the roots to the European era.

ALSO READ: Halle Berry is 'Fan' of Chris Hemsworth After MCU Star Took Stand for Her on Crime 101 Sets: ‘I’m Gonna Follow This Guy...'