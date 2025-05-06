JK Rowling Says She Doesn’t Have ‘Power’ to Fire Harry Potter Actor Paapa Essiedu For His Pro Trans Views

It was speculated that J.K. Rowling would get Paapa Essiedu fired from the upcoming series adaptation of Harry Potter. Essiedu, who has joined the series as Severus Snape, is among the hundreds of industry professionals who have signed a letter supporting trans rights.

Celebrities began showing their support for the LGBT+ community after the controversial UK Supreme Court ruling, which declared “female” and “male” as the only legally recognized genders.

Rowling took to social media to celebrate the controversial verdict and received backlash from activist groups. Similarly, the actor was criticized as a hypocrite for signing the pro-trans letter while working on a project in which the controversial Harry Potter author plays a major role.

However, a source told MailOnline at the time that Rowling is not bothered an “iota” by the actor’s pro-trans stance and that she wouldn’t dream of getting him sacked. Now, the author has taken to social media to directly address the speculation.

“I don’t have the power to sack an actor from the series, and I wouldn’t exercise it if I did,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Rowling added that she doesn’t believe in taking away people’s jobs or livelihoods because they hold “legally protected beliefs that differ” from hers.

The author has been receiving criticism after sharing a controversial tweet following the UK court’s ruling on April 17. She posted a picture of herself holding a celebratory cocktail and wrote, “I love it when a plan comes together #SupremeCourt #WomensRights.”

Since the verdict, many celebrities have come forward in support of trans rights and other communities affected by the ruling. According to The Sun, the letter has amassed more than 400 signatures from industry professionals.

The petition highlights that the ruling “undermines” the safety of the LGBT+ community and “excludes” them from everyday life.

