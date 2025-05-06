Met Gala 2025: Natasha Poonawalla carries Rs 7,51,380 Chanel bag with Parsi Gara embroidered custom Manish Malhotra outfit

Met Gala 2025 has brought plenty of surprises, with celebrities proudly flaunting their roots. Businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla graced the event in an outfit that was equal parts traditional and trendy—a custom creation by renowned designer Manish Malhotra, paired with a luxurious arm candy. Excited to know the deets? Let's take a closer look at her outfit!

Advertisement

Natasha Poonawalla walked the carpet at the Met Gala 2025 for the theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” wearing a custom Manish Malhotra outfit beautifully adorned with Parsi Gara embroidery to honor her roots. The designer crafted the fishtail skirt using two Gara sarees, featuring dual-sided textiles. Designed as a fit-to-flare look, the skirt hugged her hips before flowing down into a long train.

The style icon paired the fishtail skirt with a vintage French lace bralette, adorned with scalloped pearls, and a corset-cummerbund. Adding to the drama, her ensemble was layered with a Gara jacket featuring oversized, bold shoulders.

Wait, guys, there’s still so much more to explore about her Met Gala 2025 look. Her ensemble was already spectacular, but it was further enhanced with a handcrafted lace neckpiece by Atelier Biser, featuring whimsical freshwater pearl drops hanging from each point. Additionally, she carried a mini Chanel bag, valued at approximately Rs 7,51,380. Her hair was tied in a sleek bun, a smart choice to keep the focus on her ensemble and neckpiece.

Advertisement

Striking a perfect balance between glam and subtlety, she elevated her beauty with a focus on her eyes. She sported light-tone eyeshadow with perfect winged eyeliner, long lashes, defined brows, a blush glow, and glossy nude lipstick.

Speaking about this look, Natasha Poonawalla said, “A fusion of heritage and high craft, individuality and structure, and above all, a celebration of identity worn with intention. Personally, I feel a deep connection to my roots, and it felt meaningful to weave that history into this moment.”

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2025: Priyanka Chopra is a big hat girl as she walks wearing polka dot Balmain outfit with Nick Jonas